Dandelion Energy Calls for "Switch to Geothermal" in Westchester County, Advocating to Make This the Last Winter Burning Fossil Fuels

Leveraging new available local utility incentives that make alternative energy more accessible and affordable, Dandelion Energy encourages homeowners to make this the last winter reliant on fossil fuels

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, today has kicked off an official call to "switch to geothermal" in a new clean energy advocacy campaign in Westchester County. With a core mission to make geothermal systems equitable, accessible, and affordable for every homeowner, the company is laying the groundwork for a sustainable, energy-efficient future starting right where it was originally founded: in New York state.

New Incentives Open Geothermal Access to Disadvantaged Communities in Westchester, Decrease Costs for All Homeowners

As winter approaches, Dandelion strongly advises homeowners to consider the benefits of geothermal heating and cooling. For those served by ConEd in New York, incentives up to $25,000 for most homeowners and up to $35,000 for homes in a Disadvantaged Community (as defined by the New York State Climate Justice Working Group) are available . When combined with other local incentives, the federal Inflation Reduction Act's tax credit , which covers up to 30 percent of the geothermal system cost, and New York State's 25 percent state tax credit, the financial advantages of sustainable living have never been more apparent.

Since its inception in New York, Dandelion has had Westchester as one of its primary service areas. With last year's energy costs reaching their highest levels in 15 years, and this winter being predicted by The Farmer's Almanac as making an even bigger comeback in 2023, now is the perfect time to make the switch to make homes more efficient and effective and less carbon-intensive.

For Westchester customers, Dandelion's heating and cooling solution is driving significant cost savings and environmental upgrades.

"It's not just because you're a tree hugger trying to save the planet. It's also an investment," William Gerosa, a six-year Dandelion customer from Pleasantville, New York, said. "The internal rate of return for our system as a whole - solar panels and the Dandelion geothermal system - is about 16 or 17 percent per annum. It is very hard to get that return in other investments with the same risk profile."

Cost, Health and Safety All Key Factors with Sustainability to Remove Fossil Fuels from Homes

The availability of incentives that defray the cost of ownership is a key factor driving the switch from heating oil and propane , two of the most common heating sources throughout the Northeast that have steadily become more expensive. Experts highlight that this trend could produce the highest home heating costs on record:

The New York Times recently reported, "A cold winter combined with a diesel shortage could hit the Northeast particularly hard."

recently reported, "A cold winter combined with a diesel shortage could hit the Northeast particularly hard." Similarly, Axios notes that locations heavily reliant on heating oil "will especially see the burden of a higher bill."

The costs are just the beginning of the home heating burden for households. Any energy derived from burning fossil fuels creates health and safety risks, including those posed by fire and carbon monoxide. Even the most high-efficiency units are never 100 percent efficient, releasing unburned compounds as emissions and air pollutants:

According to the American Lung Association, combustion pollutants and their health effects include carbon monoxide interfering with the body's ability to carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body to air toxins causing cancer and birth defects and exacerbating breathing issues.

combustion pollutants and their health effects include carbon monoxide interfering with the body's ability to carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body to air toxins causing cancer and birth defects and exacerbating breathing issues. The presence of carbon monoxide sensors in homes and concerns about infants' safety during sleep arise from the combustion occurring in the basement .

"At Dandelion, our vision has always been clear – we're committed to making geothermal energy equitable, accessible, and affordable for every homeowner," Dandelion CEO Dan Yates said. "More than just a switch for cost effectiveness, eliminating fossil fuel usage within homes is an improvement for families' health and the climate at large. We are poised, ready, and immensely grateful for the chance to provide geothermal heating and cooling solutions to Westchester County, especially as winter approaches."

To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ .

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading residential geothermal company. By making the transition to geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners to choose emissions-free heating while saving up to 70% on their heating and cooling bills. Together with the homeowners we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels. To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com .

