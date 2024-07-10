CNBC Names Nium Among World's Top Fintech Companies 2024

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global leader in real-time cross-border payments, has been named to the prestigious 'World's Top Fintech Companies 2024' list by CNBC. This follows a year of unprecedented growth for Nium with significant new customers, global licenses, and funding announced over the last 12 months.

Global cross-border payment flows are projected to skyrocket from USD 190 trillion in 2023 to USD 290 trillion by 2030. Yet many banks, financial institutions, and businesses remain dependent on slow, expensive, and outdated cross-border payment systems, slowing down growth and the ability to meet customer demand.

"Nium's inclusion in the list reinforces our standing as a leader in the global fintech ecosystem, leveraging innovative technology to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more reliable for businesses around the world," said Prajit Nanu, Nium's founder and CEO.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's continued hard work. I want to take this opportunity to thank every one of my colleagues for their part to play in establishing a world-class global payments network and delivering an outstanding service to our customers as we continue to scale globally," he adds.

In June this year, the fintech announced it had raised USD 50 million in a Series E funding round led by a sovereign wealth fund in Southeast Asia to fuel global network expansion, accelerate product innovation, hire top talent, and pursue M&A activity.

Since the start of the year, Nium has announced new regulatory licenses in Japan and New Zealand, as well as several significant new customers including Air France KLM, Remote, and Emirates NBD as it continues to expand its offering in the travel, payroll, marketplace, and spend management industries.

The World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment specific KPIs, derived from the collection of over 20,000 data points from publicly available and self-reported sources across 2,000 companies. The companies with the highest score within their market segment were awarded as World's Top Fintech Companies. A total of 250 companies were awarded across eight market segments.

CNBC teamed up with independent market research firm Statista to compile the second edition of the list, published on July 10th on cnbc.com.

About Nium

Nium, the global leader in real-time, cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

