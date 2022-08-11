CNC, Foundry and Warehouse Equipment from LA's Century-Old Bell Foundry Co. Goes to Auction on August 16
Aug 11, 2022, 08:44 ET
Tiger Group sets August 16 online auction of more than 300 lots of machinery and equipment—including CNC vertical machining centers by Fadal—as long-running company closes its doors
SOUTH GATE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is auctioning more than 300 lots of machinery and equipment from South Gate's century-old Bell Foundry Co.
In addition to nine Fadal and Doosan CNC vertical machining centers, the online auction on Aug. 16 includes furnaces, molders, cranes, air compressors, rolling stock, and tooling and warehouse equipment.
Launched as an iron foundry in 1923, the multigenerational business has operated on a seven-acre Greater Los Angeles site since 1927. Bell Foundry is closing its doors under assignment for the general benefit of creditors, a formal alternative to bankruptcy proceedings.
"Tiger has been chosen to sell the assets of one Southern California's longest-running foundries," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Bell Foundry is widely known for manufacturing aluminum parts to perfection for the automotive sector and other industries. Aside from the foundry equipment, this represents an excellent opportunity to bid on Fadal CNC machining centers that are ready to be put into production."
The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, August 16, at 10:30 a.m. (PDT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, August 9, at 10:30 a.m. (PDT) at SoldTiger.com.
Highlights include a total of eight Fadal CNC vertical machining centers as well as a Doosan SMY CNC turning center that are in good running condition
Shell core machines, core makers, squeezers and other foundry equipment are available, including:
- 2000 Roberts Sinto Corp. flaskless mold machine (M/N-FBO-III-20X24)
- Wheelabrator sandblasting machine
- 250-ton sand system
- Beardsley & Piper 20 x 26 flask Matchblowmatic sand-molding machine line
- Hartman mold-handling system
- 900-lb. gas melter
Warehouse equipment includes a Bridgeport vertical milling machine, Rockwell International disc and belt sander, as well as compressors, bag houses and a vertical bandsaw.
Vehicles and rolling stock include:
- 2015 Ford F450 Super Duty truck with Maxon liftgate
- John Deere 317 skid steer loader
- Toyota propane forklift
- Toyota Corolla
Inspections are available by appointment only on Monday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PDT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit
https://soldtiger.com/sales/bell-foundry-full-service-aluminum-foundry-and-cnc-machine-shop/
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].
