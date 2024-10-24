CNC Horizontal Machining Centres Market to Grow by USD 2.67 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Precision Manufacturing Demand and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global CNC Horizontal Machining Centres Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2672.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. Increased demand for precision manufacturing is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in mergers and acquisitions among market vendors. However, requirement of high initial investment for setting up CNC horizontal machining centres poses a challenge.Key market players include Akira Seiki Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., FFG European and American Holdings GmbH, Fryer Machine Systems Inc., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hwacheon Machine Tool Co Ltd, Hyundai WIA Corp., Jiuh Yeh Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., JTEKT Machinery Americas Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH., Komatsu Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, StarragTornos Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CNC horizontal machining Centres market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Automotive, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, and Others), Product (Less than 5-axis and 5-axis and more), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Akira Seiki Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., FFG European and American Holdings GmbH, Fryer Machine Systems Inc., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hwacheon Machine Tool Co Ltd, Hyundai WIA Corp., Jiuh Yeh Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., JTEKT Machinery Americas Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., KNUTH Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH., Komatsu Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, StarragTornos Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global CNC horizontal machining centres market is witnessing significant growth due to an increase in mergers and acquisitions among key players. These deals expand product offerings, enhance technological capabilities, and broaden customer bases. For instance, DMG MORI's acquisition of KURAKI Co., Ltd. In September 2023, aimed to boost product diversity and target industries like aerospace, renewable energy, and heavy machinery. Mergers also lead to increased research and development resources, enabling companies to innovate and launch advanced CNC horizontal machining centres with advanced technologies, such as 5-axis machining or smart manufacturing solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The CNC Horizontal Machining Centers market is witnessing significant trends in various industries, including Aerospace, Defense, Medical, and Automotive. Precision and flexibility are key factors driving the demand for these machines. Turning centers are gaining popularity for producing complex parts, while 5 axis machining and automation are enhancing production efficiency. Industries like Aerospace, Defense, and Oil & Gas require high precision and complex components, making CNC Machining Centers essential. Automotive production is also adopting these centers for manufacturing automotive components, with a focus on reducing cycle times and increasing production speed. Advanced technology, such as 5 axis machining, automation, and energy efficiency, is transforming manufacturing facilities. Automatic tool changers and robotics are also becoming common features. High-quality materials like titanium are being machined using CNC milling and turning centers. Software advancements and remote monitoring are streamlining production processes. CNC Machining Centers are used to manufacture components for electric vehicles, contributing to sustainability efforts. Manufacturing standards are being met with high precision and consistency. CNC Turning, Vertical Machining Centers, and Multitasking Machining Centers are the most popular types, catering to various industries and applications.

Market Challenges

The global CNC horizontal machining centres market faces significant barriers to growth, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises. The high cost of purchasing and installing these advanced machines is a major concern. CNC horizontal machining centres come with complex designs, advanced features, and higher precision capabilities, making them more expensive. High-end models can cost over USD5,00,000 . Setting up these machines requires specialized infrastructure, such as reinforced flooring, proper electrical supply, and advanced cooling systems, adding to the overall investment. Additional installation costs, including setup and preparation, can add 10% to 20% to the purchase cost. Maintenance and operation costs are also substantial. Regular maintenance tasks, such as lubrication, cleaning, and inspections, require labor costs and the purchase of maintenance supplies. Hourly maintenance costs for CNC machines can range from USD40 to USD125 . Replacing or repairing parts like ball screws, bearings, and spindles can be costly, especially for high-end machines. The time it takes to recoup the initial investment can deter companies, especially those uncertain about future product demand. These factors will hinder the growth of the global CNC horizontal machining centres market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This cnc horizontal machining centres market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Aerospace

1.3 Metal fabrication

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Less than 5-axis

2.2 5-axis and more Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The automotive segment held a substantial share of the global CNC horizontal machining centres market in 2023, with the industry being a major consumer of metal parts for various vehicle components. These parts, including bus bars, electrical contacts, terminals, lead frames, shields and clips, have applications in motors, engines, batteries, alternators, brake systems, and fuel systems. The automotive industry's growth is driven by the increasing demand for personal mobility solutions due to urbanization and population growth, leading to a rise in passenger car sales. Government initiatives, such as the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, are promoting electric vehicle adoption, further fueling market growth. Major automotive manufacturers, like Toyota Motors and Volkswagen Group, are expanding their manufacturing capacity and introducing new electric vehicle models, increasing the demand for CNC horizontal machining centres to produce the necessary metal parts. Therefore, the growth of the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the demand for CNC horizontal machining centres during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

CNC Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs) are advanced manufacturing solutions that utilize Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology to produce high precision parts with flexibility and efficiency. HMCs are ideal for machining complex parts in industries such as aerospace, defense, medical, and precision engineering. These machines offer 5-axis technology, enabling the production of intricate shapes and contours. With features like automatic tool changers, robotics, and multitasking capabilities, HMCs can machine multiple operations in a single setup, reducing production time and increasing efficiency. Real-time monitoring and remote access allow for continuous process optimization and improved surface quality. Eco-friendly procedures and energy-saving technology make HMCs a sustainable choice for manufacturing high-precision components with tight tolerances. Digitalization and automation solutions further enhance the capabilities of HMCs, enabling the production of high-quality, complex workpieces with minimal human intervention.

Market Research Overview

CNC Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs) are advanced manufacturing solutions that offer high precision, flexibility, and automation for producing complex parts. HMCs are used extensively in various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, and oil and gas, to manufacture high-quality components with tight tolerances. These machines utilize 5-axis technology and can be integrated with robotics and automation systems for increased production efficiency and accuracy. HMCs are known for their ability to machine high-precision parts with complex geometries, making them ideal for manufacturing engineering components, electronic components, and medical devices. Energy efficiency is a key consideration in modern HMCs, with many featuring advanced technology and eco-friendly procedures. HMCs offer significant advantages over Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), including shorter cycle times, multitasking capabilities, and the ability to handle larger workpieces. With the increasing adoption of digitalization and automation in manufacturing, HMCs are becoming essential tools for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's market. Additionally, HMCs can be used in various industries, including construction, agriculture, general engineering, oil and energy, heavy duty machining, and manufacturing facilities, to produce a wide range of components with high precision and productivity.

