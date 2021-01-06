CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New Marketing Director

Paco Agrafojo comes to CNC Software with a wealth of experience within the industrial and manufacturing industry, creating market and product strategies for several top brands in his 20+ years of experience. Based in Suffield, Connecticut, he joins CNC Software as the Marketing Director to continue to build on Mastercam's success.

"I'm very proud to join the CNC Software family at such a critical time of growth," said Agrafojo. "I look forward to driving engagement with the Mastercam brand through partnerships with key customers, influencers, and ultimately end-users. As a leader in the CNC industry, it is also important for Mastercam to focus on inspiring the next generation of machinists, programmers, and engineers."

Sandy Moffat, Chief Market Officer, commented, "As we continue to grow our brand and presence, we are thrilled to have Paco join our ever-expanding team. He comes to us with a very solid background in creating market and product strategies, and with experience that will help benefit CNC Software worldwide."

About CNC Software

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in Switzerland and China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 274,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

