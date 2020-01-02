CNET Rings In A New Decade Of Technology At CES 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNET, the world's largest consumer tech media brand, returns to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to give its global audience a look at the technology and products set to shape the coming decade. CNET's award-winning journalists will report on all of the technology at the show, including artificial intelligence, robots, smart home technology, health and wellness tech, and the evolution and impact of 5G. CNET's daily live coverage of CES runs from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10 and will be available at www.cnet.com/ces and on YouTube , Livestream , Twitter and Pluto TV .

CNET's comprehensive coverage of CES will include live streams of the major press conferences, reporting from every corner of the show floor, exclusive looks at new products, interviews with top tech luminaries in addition to featured packages and special reports covering major trends inside and outside the convention center. CNET will take a unique look at technology through new segments including:

What the Puck

CNET will partner with the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team to perform punishing stress tests to push a bevy of products to their limits. In this icy demonstration, the players will illustrate what happens when these devices face off with hockey sticks and pucks at high velocity.

The CNET team will celebrate retro technology in a special segment with "Pawn Stars" host Rick Harrison . CNET viewers will travel to Harrison's old town Las Vegas pawn shop to discover the worth and significance of vintage technology from past decades.

With plant-based alternatives to meat hitting tables around the world, CNET will investigate how closely these high-tech foods stack up against the real thing. Early samples of vegetarian beef, chicken and seafood will be evaluated in a live taste test.

For the first time ever, CNET's booth will include a display showcasing our experts' process for testing the latest devices. Attendees will see how CNET uses everything from an automated phone folder to a smart watch dunk tank to put these products through their paces.

To chronicle the critical role technology plays in everyday life, CNET will also bring together the industry's leading minds for a series of fascinating discussions. This year's panels include:

CNET's Next Big Thing: IoT | Moving into an Anticipatory Tech World

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3:00 PM from the LVCC

An annual tradition at CES, CNET's "The Next Big Thing" SuperSession will explore innovations in the ways our devices learn to foresee our needs and act without needing to be prompted. This panel will discuss how an array of sensors and data-sharing work behind the scenes to help support an efficient and effortless lifestyle.

Lindsey Turrentine, CBS Interactive Senior Vice President Tech, and CNET's editor-at-large, Brian Cooley, will be joined by experts in this field including: Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation; Rana El Kaliouby, co-founder and CEO of Affectiva; Doug Clinton, managing partner at Loup Ventures; and Michele Turner, senior director of Google Smart Home Ecosystem.

CES' CMO Summit: Your Brand and the Health Tech Revolution

Monday, Jan. 6 at 2:00 PM from the C-Space from the Aria

Health is one of the most rapidly growing spaces in consumer technology. Many brands not commonly associated with health tech are looking to invest in this promising sector. This panel will gather marketing and technology experts to illuminate the scope of health tech and how it helps brands form the ultimate relationship with their customers.

CNET's editor-at-large, Brian Cooley, will moderate the discussion and will be joined by Andrea Palmer, president of Publicis Health Media and Sean Solvenski, senior vice president and president of Walmart Health and Wellness.

Gaming and Sports Session: Esports and Sports: The Future of Fan Engagement

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 AM from the C-Space at the Aria

As the massive audience drawn to esports grows each year, marketers are struggling to keep up with the ever-changing habits and behaviors of this fan base. This session will explore the rise of esports and its impact on how younger audiences consume traditional sports.

CBS Interactive's senior vice president of gaming, Ben Howard, will sit down with Simon Temperley, chief revenue and marketing officer for Allied eSports, Kristin Connelly, senior director of marketing for Overwatch League, Samantha (Persia) Hancock, video host and commentator, and Paul Brewer, senior vice president of brand partnership for ESL.

Additionally, CNET's Spanish-language sister site, CNET en Español , will report all the major stories from CES for its audience of Spanish-speaking tech enthusiasts. Automotive tech aficionados will be able to stay up-to-date with the latest news on smart car innovation via CNET's auto-destination site Roadshow .

