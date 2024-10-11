CNEY Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Requirement

LISHUI, China, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (the "Company"; NASDAQ: CNEY), today announced that on October 9, 2024, Company received a written notice from Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") requirement (the "MVPHS Requirement") under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(5) (the "Rule").

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on September 6, 2024, that it was not in compliance with the MVPHS requirement because its Class A ordinary share had failed to maintain a MVPHS of $1,000,000 over the previous 30 consecutive trading days as required by the Nasdaq Capital Market under the Rule. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum MVPHS of $1,000,000 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. The staff of Nasdaq has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from September 25 through October 8, 2024, the Company's MVPHS has been $1,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule.

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol of CNEY. With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, the Company has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecologic benefits. The Company's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

