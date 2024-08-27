CNFinance Announces First Half of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

First Half of 2024 Operational and Financial Highlights

Total outstanding loan principal [1] was RMB16.0 billion ( US$2.2 billion ) as of June 30, 2024 , representing an increase of 9.6% from RMB14.6 billion as of June 30, 2023 .

was ( ) as of , representing an increase of 9.6% from as of . Total interest and fees income were RMB926.5 million ( US$127.5 million ) in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 4.7% from RMB884.5 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 4.7% from in the same period of 2023. Net revenue under the commercial bank partnership model was RMB58.4 million ( US$8.0 million ) in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB50.1 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from in the same period of 2023. Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost increased by 5.3% to RMB424.0 million ( US$58.3 million ) for the first half of 2024 from RMB402.7 million in the same period of 2023.

"In response to macroeconomic uncertainties, we concentrated on strengthening our business foundation and ensuring asset quality during the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2024, we originated loans in total of RMB6.9 billion, bringing total outstanding loan principal to approximately RMB16.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an approximate 9.6% increase compared to June 30, 2023. Due to the increase of outstanding loan principal, our total interest and fees income increased by 4.7% to RMB926.5 million. During the first half of 2024, we strengthened our collaboration with an asset management company in collection of delinquent loans. By enforcing the collection of delinquent loans, the recoveries through settlements have significantly increased, and we have recorded a recovery rate of 110% in the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2024, we have continued to extend substantial support to sales partners and helped to ease their liquidity pressure. At the same time, due to the increase of outstanding loan principal and the fact that we have maintained a prudent approach to evaluating credit losses, our provision for credit losses increased to RMB170.8 million in the first half of 2024. Taking into account these factors, we recorded a net income of approximately RMB48.0 million in the first half of 2024.

Facing the uncertainty associated with the general economy condition, we will prioritize asset quality and profitability of our business. In order to further improve asset quality, we will optimize our credit assessment models to refine our screening of new applications. We will also strengthen our support to sales partners and foster a collaborative approach to enable more of our sales partners to continue working with us under the principle of "shared risk, shared returns". In order to increase our profit margin, we will work on further reducing financing costs and refine our customer sourcing network. At the same time, we will continue to leverage our product strengths of being "accessible, affordable and efficient," while enhance and diversify our product offerings across various scenarios to sustain growth." Commented Mr. Zhai Bin, Chairman and CEO of CNFinance.

[1] Refers to the total amount of loans outstanding for loans CNFinance originated under the trust lending model and commercial bank partnership model at the end of the relevant period.

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Total interest and fees income increased by 4.7% to RMB926.5 million (US$127.5 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB884.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Interest and financing service fees on loans increased by 3.3% to RMB834.1 million (US$114.8 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB807.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of average daily outstanding loan principal in the first half of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023.

Interest income charged to sales partners, representing fee charged to sales partners who choose to repurchase default loans in installments, increased by 25.9% to RMB83.1 million (US$11.4 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB66.0 million in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to an increase in the loans that were repurchased by the sales partners in installments.

Interest on deposits with banks decreased by 17.0% to RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB11.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to decreased average daily balance of time deposits.

Total interest and fees expenses increased by 9.7% to RMB401.7 million (US$55.3 million) in the first half of 2024 from RMB366.3 million in the same period in 2023.The increase in total interest and fees expenses was mainly due to the increase in average daily balance of interest-bearing borrowings.

Net interest and fees income was RMB524.8 million (US$72.2 million) for the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 1.3% from RMB518.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Net revenue under the commercial bank partnership model, representing fees charged to commercial banks for services including introducing borrowers, initial credit assessment, facilitating loans from the banks to the borrower and providing technical assistance to the borrower and banks, net of fees paid to third-party insurance company and commissions paid to sales channels, was RMB58.4 million (US$8.0 million) for the first half of 2024 as compared to RMB50.1 million in the same period of 2023. In the first half of 2024, the majority of borrowers were introduced by sales partners and the commission paid to sales channels has decreased, which has ultimately led to an increase in the net revenue under the commercial bank partnership model.

Collaboration cost for sales partners decreased by 3.9% to RMB159.2 million (US$21.9 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB165.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost increased by 5.3% to RMB424.0 million (US$58.3 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB402.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Provision for credit losses representing provision for credit losses under the trust lending model and the expected credit losses of guarantee under the commercial bank partnership model in relation to certain financial guarantee arrangements the Company entered into with a third-party guarantor, who provides guarantee services to commercial bank partners, increased by 31.8% to RMB170.8 million (US$23.5 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB129. 6 million in the same period in 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increase in outstanding loan principal.

Realized gains on sales of investments, net representing realized gains from the sales of investment securities, were RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared to RMB15.7 million for the same period of 2023. The Company purchased less investment securities as compared to the same period of 2023.

Other gains, net were RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million) for the half of 2024 as compared to gains of RMB16.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses increased by 14.4% to RMB204.7 million (US$28.2 million) in the first half of 2024, compared with RMB179.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Employee compensation and benefits were RMB86.9 million (US$12.0 million) in the first half of 2024 as compared to RMB95.0 million in the same period in 2023.

Taxes and surcharges decreased by 26.8% to RMB12.0 million (US$1.7 million) in the first half of 2024 from RMB16.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease of "service fees charged to trust plans" which is a non-deductible item in value added tax ("VAT"). According to the PRC tax regulations, "service fees charged to trust plans" incur a 6% VAT on the subsidiary level, but are not recorded as an input VAT on a consolidated trust plan level. "Service fees charged to trust plans" decreased in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

Operating lease cost was RMB8.8 million (US$1.2 million) for the first half of 2024 as compared to RMB7.8 million for the same period of 2023.

Other expenses increased by 62.2% to RMB97.0 million (US$13.3 million) in the first half of 2024 from RMB59.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in fees paid to a third-party asset management company to collect delinquent loans.

Income tax expense was RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) in the first half of 2024, as compared to RMB29.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in taxable income in the first half of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023.

Effective tax rate was 18.7% in the first half of 2024 as compared to 23.9% in the same period of 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate was mainly due to that one of the Company's subsidiaries was classified as a qualified software enterprise whose revenue is tax-exempted according to the PRC tax regulations.

Net income was RMB48.0 million (US$6.6 million) in the first half of 2024, as compared to RMB93.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and RMB0.70 (US$0.10), respectively, in the first half of 2024, compared to RMB1.36 and RMB1.22, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB1.6 billion (US$0.2 billion), compared with RMB2.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, including RMB1.0 billion (US$0.1 billion) and RMB1.5 billion from structured funds as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, which could only be used to grant new loans and activities.

The delinquency ratio (excluding loans held for sale) for loans originated by the Company increased from 15.5% as of December 31, 2023 to 17.4% as of June 30, 2024. The delinquency ratio for first lien loans (excluding loans held-for-sale) decreased from 17.4% as of December 31, 2023 to 16.5% as of June 30, 2024, and the delinquency ratio for second lien loans (excluding loans held-for-sale) increased from 14.4% as of December 31, 2023 to 18.1% as of June 30, 2024.

The NPL ratio (excluding loans held for sale) for loans originated by the Company was 1.2% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.1% as of December 31, 2023. The NPL ratio for first lien loans (excluding loans held-for-sale) decreased from 1.4% as of December 31, 2023 to 1.1% as of June 30, 2024, and the NPL ratio for second lien loans (excluding loans held-for-sale) increased from 0.9% as of December 31, 2023 to 1.3% as of June 30, 2024.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase

On March 16, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares ("ADSs") during a period of up to 12 months commencing on March 16, 2022. On March 16, 2024, the Company's board of directors authorized to extend the share repurchase program for 24 months commencing on March 16, 2024, and raise the cap of such plan to USD30.0 million, commencing on May 27, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately US$17.6 million worth of its ADSs under this share repurchase program.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2024. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2024, or at any other rate.

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company") is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance, through its operating subsidiaries in China, conducts business by connecting demands and supplies through collaborating with sales partners and trust companies under the trust lending model, and sales partners, local channel partners and commercial banks under the commercial bank partnership model. Sales partners and local channel partners are responsible for recommending micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to licensed financial institutions with sufficient funding sources including trust companies and commercial banks who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and other major cities in China. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets

(In thousands, except for number of shares)









December 31, 2023



June 30, 2024







RMB



RMB



US$



Assets













































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



2,001,602







1,612,140





221,838

Loans principal, interest and financing

service fee receivables



9,815,754





10,167,752





1,399,129

Allowance for credit losses



781,795





755,279





103,930

Net loans principal, interest and financing

service fee receivables



9,033,959





9,412,473





1,295,199

Loans held-for-sale



2,471,414





3,213,653





442,213

Investment securities



413,908





320,735





44,135

Property and equipment



8,159





190,069





26,154

Intangible assets and goodwill



3,015





3,007





414

Deferred tax assets



92,225





108,025





14,865

Deposits



163,114





174,534





24,017

Right-of-use assets



27,828





22,874





3,148

Guaranteed assets



875,031





1,003,040





138,023

Other assets



1,274,091





1,218,465





167,666



























Total assets



16,364,346





17,279,015





2,377,672



























Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















































Interest-bearing borrowings























Borrowings under agreements to

repurchase



686,581





1,210,705





166,599

Other borrowings



8,243,615





8,316,767





1,144,425

Accrued employee benefits



25,663





16,492





2,269

Income taxes payable



181,032





188,850





25,987

Deferred tax liabilities



72,579





72,289





9,947

Lease liabilities



26,073





21,512





2,960

Credit risk mitigation position



1,589,184





1,644,925





226,349

Other liabilities



1,530,692





1,748,701





240,630



























Total liabilities



12,355,419





13,220,241





1,819,166



























Ordinary shares (USD0.0001 par value;

3,800,000,000 shares authorized;

1,559,576,960 shares issued and

1,371,643,240 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024,

respectively



917





917





126

Treasury stock



(118,323)





(122,396)





(16,842)

Additional paid-in capital



1,031,721





1,031,721





141,970

Retained earnings



3,103,957





3,151,897





433,715

Accumulated other comprehensive losses



(9,345)





(3,365)





(463)

Total shareholders' equity



4,008,927





4,058,774





558,506

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



16,364,346





17,279,015





2,377,672



CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(In thousands, except for earnings per share and earnings per ADS)









Six months ended June 30





2023



2024



2024





RMB



RMB



US$

Interest and fees income





































Interest and financing service fees on loans



807,372





834,101





114,776

Interest income charged to sales partners



65,967





83,089





11,434

Interest on deposits with banks



11,162





9,300





1,279



























Total interest and fees income



884,501





926,490





127,489



























Interest expenses on interest-bearing borrowings



(366,286)





(401,738)





(55,281)



























Total interest and fees expenses



(366,286)





(401,738)





(55,281)



























Net interest and fees income



518,215





524,752





72,208



























Net revenue under the commercial bank partnership model



50,059





58,390





8,035



























Collaboration cost for sales partners



(165,583)





(159,171)





(21,903)

Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost



402,691





423,971





58,340



























Provision for credit losses



(129,621)





(170,751)





(23,496)



























Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost and

provision for credit losses



273,070





253,220





34,844



























Realized gains on sales of investments, net



15,718





1,150





158

Net losses on sales of loans



(4,163)





(1,754)





(241)

Other gains, net



16,709





11,056





1,521



























Total non-interest income



28,264





10,452





1,438



























Operating expenses























Employee compensation and benefits



(94,962)





(86,926)





(11,961)

Taxes and surcharges



(16,435)





(12,023)





(1,654)

Operating lease cost



(7,832)





(8,780)





(1,208)

Other expenses



(59,769)





(96,954)





(13,342)



























Total operating expenses



(178,998)





(204,683)





(28,165)

Income before income tax expense



122,336





58,989





8,117

Income tax expense



(29,221)





(11,049)





(1,520)



























Net income



93,115





47,940





6,597



























Earnings per share























Basic



0.07





0.04





0.005

Diluted



0.06





0.04





0.005

Earnings per ADS (1 ADS equals 20 ordinary shares)























Basic



1.36





0.70





0.10

Diluted



1.22





0.70





0.10



























Other comprehensive Income























Foreign currency translation adjustment



7,378





5,980





823

Comprehensive income



100,493





53,920





7,420

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



8,937





-





-

Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



91,556





53,920





7,420



SOURCE CNFinance Holdings Limited