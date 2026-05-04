CNG Tanks Market worth $2.60 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "CNG Tanks Market by Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Material Type (Metal, Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty), Application (Fuel Tanks, Transportation Tanks) and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The CNG tanks market is projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2031 from USD 1.78 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2031.

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CNG Tanks Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

• 2026 Market Size: USD 1.78 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.60 billion

• CAGR (2026-2031): 7.8%

CNG Tanks Market Trends & Insights:

The global transition to cleaner fuel alternatives together with the increasing use of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) is the main reason for the CNG tank market expansion. Modern CNG storage systems use advanced materials to create Type III and Type IV cylinders from high-strength steel and high-performance carbon fiber composites. The materials deliver essential pressure resistance together with needed durability. They also enhance strength-to-weight ratios which serve as a critical factor for both vehicle payload capacity and fuel economy.The demand for lightweight storage solutions arises from the ongoing growth of commercial fleets which include heavy-duty trucks and public transit buses that need high-capacity tanks for extended driving distances while maintaining their structural strength. The market is experiencing substantial expansion in both Asia Pacific and North America because government incentives and refueling infrastructure expansion together with new automated filament winding process development enable greater production capacity.

Asia Pacific dominated the CNG tanks market with a share of 53.4% in terms of value in 2025.

By tank type, the Type 4 segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (12.2%) during the forecast period.

By material type, the metal segment dominated the CNG tanks market with a share of 75.1% in terms of value in 2025.

By application, the fuel tank segment accounted for the largest share in the CNG tanks market.

By vehicle type, the Heavy-duty Vehicle (HDV) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% in the CNG tanks market.

Worthington Enterprises (US), Everest Kanto Cylinders (India), Luxfer Gas Cylinders (UK), Hexagon Composite ASA (Norway), and CIMC Enric Holding Limited (China) are star players in the CNG tanks market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Galileo Technologies, Steelhead Composites, Anhui Clean Energy, Jay Fe Cylinders, and Kioshi Compresion have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The market for CNG tanks is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional manufacturers. Companies such as Worthington Enterprises (US), Luxfer Group (US), Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway), EKC (India), CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (China), Time Technoplast (India), Faber Industrie SPA (Italy), Composite Advanced Technologies (US), Quantum Fuel System LLC (US), Rama Cylinders (India), Beijing Tianhai walnal Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Lianyungang Zhungfu Lianzhong Composite Group (China), Luxi New Energy Equipment (China), SinoCleansky (China), and Jay Fe Cylinders Limited (India) are offering a wide range of compressed natural gas (CNG) tanks. The availability of these quality products from numerous reliable suppliers facilitates market growth, as various industries show increasing interest in utilizing compressed natural gas (CNG) tanks.

By material type, the carbon fiber composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the CNG tanks market during the forecast period.

The carbon fiber composites segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the CNG tanks market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing shift toward lightweight, high-performance storage solutions that enhance vehicle efficiency and range. Unlike conventional materials, carbon fiber composites enable significant weight reduction, which is critical for improving payload capacity in commercial vehicles and extending driving range in both light- and heavy-duty applications. This trend is gaining traction globally, with manufacturers such as Hexagon Composites and Luxfer Gas Cylinders expanding production of Type IV cylinders to meet rising demand from mobility and transport sectors. Stringent emission-reduction targets in regions such as Europe and the growing adoption of alternative-fuel fleets in the United States are accelerating the transition toward advanced composite tanks. The segment is also benefiting from ongoing innovations in filament winding, resin systems, and liner technologies, which are improving durability, safety, and lifecycle performance while gradually reducing overall costs, making carbon fiber composites increasingly viable for large-scale deployment.

The Type 4 segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the CNG tanks market during the forecast period.

By tank type, the Type 4 segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the compressed natural gas (CNG) tanks market during the forecast period, driven by its superior lightweight construction and high storage efficiency compared to other tank types. Type 4 cylinders use a polymer liner fully wrapped with carbon fiber composites, resulting in significantly lower weight, enhanced corrosion resistance, and higher gas carrying capacity, making them ideal for next-generation mobility solutions. This advantage is increasingly critical for long-haul and high-utilization vehicles, where reducing overall vehicle weight directly improves fuel economy and payload capacity. Global manufacturers such as Hexagon Composites and Worthington Industries are scaling up production of Type 4 cylinders to cater to rising demand across transport and energy distribution applications. Growing adoption of alternative fuels in regions like Europe and the United States, coupled with the expansion of renewable natural gas (RNG) based mobility, is accelerating the shift toward high-performance composite tanks. Continuous advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing, liner materials, and automated production processes are further improving cost competitiveness and durability, positioning Type 4 cylinders as a preferred solution for future CNG vehicle platforms.

The heavy-duty vehicles segment is poised to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The heavy-duty vehicles (HDV) segment is poised to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the accelerating global transition of freight, logistics, and public transport fleets toward cleaner, more cost-efficient fuel alternatives. HDVs operate over long distances and consume large amounts of fuel, making compressed natural gas (CNG) an economically attractive alternative to diesel, particularly in regions with stable natural gas pricing. Countries such as China are rapidly expanding natural gas-powered trucking fleets for mining and long-haul logistics, while in the United States, growing adoption of renewable natural gas (RNG) in heavy trucking is being supported by infrastructure players like Clean Energy Fuels Corp. In Europe, stringent emissions regulations and low-emission transport targets are driving fleet operators to adopt alternative-fuel trucks, with OEMs such as IVECO and Volvo Trucks expanding their natural-gas-powered HDV portfolios. Advancements in high-capacity onboard storage systems, including lightweight composite CNG tanks, are enabling longer driving ranges and improved payload efficiency, making CNG-powered HDVs increasingly viable for long-haul operations. Rising investments in refueling infrastructure along key freight corridors and strong regulatory support for decarbonizing the transport sector are further expected to accelerate growth in this segment.

The transportation tank segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The transportation tank segment is poised to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of virtual pipeline networks and the growing need to deliver natural gas to regions without pipeline connectivity. These tanks play a critical role in transporting compressed natural gas from mother stations to daughter stations, enabling last-mile energy access for industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. Countries such as China have extensively deployed virtual pipeline systems to supply gas to inland and remote provinces, while in India, companies like GAIL (India) Limited are expanding cascade and trailer-based distribution under city gas distribution initiatives. In the United States, transportation tanks are increasingly being used to support the distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) for industrial and mobility applications.

The segment is further benefiting from rising industrial demand for cleaner fuels, growing investments in decentralized energy infrastructure, and advancements in high-capacity cylinder cascades that improve transport efficiency and safety. As governments and energy companies focus on expanding access to gas beyond pipeline networks, the demand for transportation tanks is expected to grow significantly.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in value during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding transportation fleets, and strong government support for the adoption of cleaner fuels across emerging economies. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront, with large-scale deployment of natural gas vehicles supported by aggressive expansion of city gas distribution networks and refueling infrastructure. In India, initiatives led by companies like GAIL (India) Limited are significantly increasing CNG station coverage, while China continues to promote natural gas trucks and buses to curb urban air pollution.

Southeast Asian nations are gradually adopting CNG as a transition fuel to reduce dependence on imported oil and to meet emission-reduction targets. The region also benefits from cost-sensitive markets where CNG offers a clear economic advantage over conventional fuels, encouraging both private and commercial vehicle adoption. Increasing investments in logistics, public transportation, and industrial energy demand, along with the growing presence of regional cylinder manufacturers, are expected to accelerate the demand for CNG tanks across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Worthington Enterprises (US), Luxfer Group (US), Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway), EKC (India), CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (China), Time Technoplast (India), Faber Industrie SPA (Italy), Composite Advanced Technologies (US), Quantum Fuel System LLC (US), Rama Cylinders (India), Beijing Tianhai walnal Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Lianyungang Zhungfu Lianzhong Composite Group (China), Luxi New Energy Equipment (China), SinoCleansky (China), Jay Fe Cylinders Limited (India), and others.

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