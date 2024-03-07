CNH REMAN LOWERS COST OF OWNERSHIP FOR THE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SECTOR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the construction market, it's a simple fact that parts will fail. But when you, as construction equipment owners, contractors, or dealers, take advantage of CNH Reman parts, you benefit from reduced downtime, superior parts, and drop-in assemblies, backed by an industry-leading warranty.

Reman Parts Minimize Cost of Ownership

"Everyone wants to minimize their total cost of ownership," said Jamie Collins, CNH Reman director of sales and marketing. "Reman is vital to that because our parts are 30-35 percent less than new, which means when you use our parts, you're going to have a lower total cost of ownership over the lifecycle of the machine."

In fact, CNH Reman helps customers limit their risk through its industry-leading warranty program with coverage up to 24-months on parts regardless of dealer or owner installed. First implemented in 2021, the extended warranty program covers remanufactured parts for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction equipment.

"In the world of construction, time is money and Reman is perfect because you just need to replace the part, and that keeps downtime at a minimum," said Neil Detra, CNH Reman commercial product manager. "Not only is this good for the equipment owner, it's also good for the dealership because we can keep repairs moving through the shop faster."

Drop-in Assemblies Save Time and Money

The reality is that finding skilled technicians who can do needed rebuilds is harder for dealerships, making drop-in assemblies a game-changer. CNH Reman recognized this early on. "We are constantly looking at developing complete assemblies for drop-in," Collins said. "It's simply much more efficient than a rebuild."

With processes ensuring specifications meet same-as-new or better-than-new quality, CNH Reman products provide dealerships and customers with true peace of mind. Drop-in assemblies are made to the specs needed, lowering the total cost of ownership over time. It also reduces the amount of downtime because parts don't need to be rebuilt at the dealership.

According to Detra, "Everything we can do to help drive down costs, liabilities and offer warranty-protected parts keeps dealers and contractors focused on their jobs and not downtime, because time is money. With Reman, the return on investment ultimately does that."

For more information about CNH Reman visit https://mycnhreman.com/.

