CNLABS and UNSW Set the Stage for Cybersecurity Excellence with Innovation Lab

News provided by

CNLABS

07 Sep, 2023, 08:41 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, a globally accredited network product certification and interoperability test laboratory, announced setting up the Cyber Security Innovation Lab at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia.

Over the past decade, CNLABS has gained deep domain expertise in SDN, NFV, IPv6, IIoT, and Cloud Networking. The lab has assumed leadership roles in organizations such as IPv6 Forum, ITU-T and ONF, contributing to initiatives like ETSI-ISG-IPE and the IPv6-Enhanced Council, fostering industry innovation. The CNLABS Sydney Innovation Lab at UNSW will focus on research, certifications, and development of regulatory standards for networked systems in Security and Trustworthy AI, with both global and regional significance.

"We are excited to collaborate and support CNLABS to further research and prototyping in emerging technology domains. This engagement helps broaden our industry connections worldwide, co-develop joint programs, and promote robust development of cybersecurity programs", says Prof Julien Epps, Head of School, Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications, UNSW Sydney.

Dr Hassan Habibi Gharakheili, Senior Lecturer, School of Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications at UNSW, adds, "Collaboration with CNLABS brings us one step closer to the industry in undertaking applied research in the domain of Cybersecurity, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence. This research initiative, slated to extend for the next three years, serves as a platform for jointly developing intellectual properties (IPs) within emerging high-impact research domains".

In addition to the test facilities in India and USA, CNLABS will continue to offer product certification programs, pre-compliance testing and third-party test programs in Australia to better support APAC customers. CNLABS, UNSW and IPv6 Forum will also jointly host an annual regional summit, CyberOZ to foster global collaboration, promote knowledge exchange & awareness, and encourage innovation in the domains of Cybersecurity, IPv6, and AI.

Jayaprakash Kumar, CEO of CNLABS emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "Enterprise and Cloud Security is evolving rapidly. With Artificial Intelligence-based threats, security frameworks that are agile and continually relevant are essential to complement the standards-based approach to security. Partnering with UNSW gives us access to leading-edge research and thought leadership to create industry-relevant certifications and audit frameworks that can serve the standards development forums, regulatory bodies, and enterprise customers."

CNLABS is a vendor-neutral test lab offering industry certifications, regulatory compliance testing, interoperability and third-party certification testing for product vendors, enterprises, and service providers. The lab is accredited by NABL (ILAC signatory) and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard which assures quality, competency of the lab, personnel and test results.

Media contact:

Jayaprakash Kumar
CEO – CNLABS
[email protected] 
+1 (408) 8767506

SOURCE CNLABS

