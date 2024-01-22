CNLABS Certifies Versa Networks for NIST's USGv6 Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, a global leader in IPv6 Testing and Consulting has successfully tested and certified Versa Operating System (VOS) for USGv6 program from National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

United States Federal Agencies use the USGv6 program for strategic planning and acquisition policies. The program requires OEMs and product vendors to test their products for USGv6-r1 specifications at accredited test labs. VOS was tested and certified for the NIST USGv6r1 Profile to meet stringent requirements of USGv6-r1 specifications. Tested products include CSG and CSX appliances for SD-WAN / SD-LAN and Cloud Gateways from Versa Networks.

"We extend our gratitude to CNLABS for their exceptional support throughout the USGv6-r1 Certification process for Versa VOS. The seamless collaboration and proactive assistance from the CNLABS team were instrumental in achieving our USGv6 and IPv6 Ready Logo certification goals. We appreciate the expertise and commitment of the CNLABS team, ensuring a successful testing experience," said Shiva Shenoy, Vice President of Engineering at Versa Networks.

The certification of this product marks a significant step forward, demonstrating CNLABS' expertise and dedication to facilitate seamless testing processes for industry innovators to drive global IPv6-only deployments. With laboratories in USA, Australia, and India, CNLABS continues to play a pivotal role in supporting product vendors on their journey towards USGv6-r1 compliance.

"We are thrilled to announce the certification of our first product under NIST's USGv6-r1 Program. This achievement reaffirms CNLABS' commitment to pioneering excellence in IPv6 testing services, and we take pride in contributing to the advancement of IPv6 deployments globally. Our team's dedicated efforts, coupled with the collaborative spirit of our partners, have played a crucial role in this success. We look forward to continued innovation with new partners and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the realm of next-gen networking and cybersecurity testing," said Krishna Kumar Lahoti, Director at CNLABS, President of ANZ IPv6 Forum, and Vice Chair of APAC IPv6 Council.

CNLABS is an independent, vendor-neutral test lab offering industry certifications, regulatory compliance testing, interoperability and third-party certification testing for product vendors, enterprises, and service providers in the domains of Cybersecurity, IPv6 and SDN-NFV. The lab is accredited to NABL (ILAC) and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard that assures quality and competency of the lab, personnel, and test results. Visit https://www.cnlabsglobal.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Jayaprakash Kumar
CEO – CNLABS
[email protected]
+1 (408) 8767506

SOURCE CNLABS

