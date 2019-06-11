CNLABS Announces Interoperability Certification for Cisco Industrial IoT Solution Partners

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS announces the successful completion of interoperability testing for Cisco Solution Partners whose Industrial IoT applications were validated with Cisco's IOx Infrastructure. The interoperability testing was conducted as part of the newly launched interoperability verification test program by Cisco DevNet for IOx applications.

IOx Overview

The IOx Infrastructure on Cisco's Edge Compute devices allows fog applications to be deployed on devices like IoT gateways and compute appliances in virtualized or container environments enabling Cisco's customers to have a secure, easy and fast approach for digital transformation to Industry 4.0.

"We are excited to announce today three Cisco partners Alleantia, Eximprod and Telit who have certified their applications to be interoperable with Cisco IOx, Cisco IoT Field Network Director and Kinetic (GMM). The interoperability testing provides an additional degree of confidence to Cisco's customers and partners that the solutions have been certified for intended use. Criterion Network Labs, Cisco's interoperability test partner for over 4 years, conducted a series of tests that concluded that the products tested passed Cisco's standard for system interoperability" - Mirko Graebel, Sr. Manager, Technical Marketing, IoT Group, Cisco Systems Inc.

Application lifecycle management, packaging, functionality, security, application networking, fault management and trouble shooting considerations were validated by CNLABS at its primary test facility in Bangalore. In addition, application interactions with the Field Network Director and Cisco Kinetic Platform were tested.

"Alleantia ISC edge software is a perfect complement for Cisco's Switches and Routers, IOx powered and already known for their outstanding performance and security, creating a powerful and intuitive access to the Industrial IoT world and enabling them to transform every data in business information along network transit. We are already working to extend the compatibility to many more Cisco IOT products" comments Stefano Linari, Chairman & CEO of Alleantia

"ES200 on CISCO IR 809 series is a fourth-generation (Internet of Things) SCADA RTU gateway for control, measurement and supervision in power distribution systems that provides vendor agnostic SCADA connectivity to a central SCADA system using IEC 60870-5-104. Having the SCADA RTU/Gateway virtualized on IR809 or other IOx devices allows us to undertake rapid deployment, ease long term management and allows for a lower total cost of ownership" - Radu Vasile, Director Strategic Development, Eximprod Grup.

"The deviceWISE Asset Gateway Software and cloud-based Device Management Platform from Telit turns Cisco industrial routers into an intelligent Industry 4.0 onramp to the Industrial Internet of Things. The deviceWISE-Cisco router bundle allows direct connection to the wide array of industrial assets and proprietary protocols to natively connect to cognitive clouds and other IoT application domains. Fundamental to the Cisco IoE architecture, Cisco industrial routers with the deviceWISE software installed become trusted FOG access points to Cisco's Analytics Platform enabling service opportunities and improved levels of quality." – Fred Yentz, Telit, President Strategic Partnerships, IoT Services.

Criterion Network Labs (CNLABS) is a vendor neutral independent test facility offering industry certifications, interoperability and third-party testing for product vendors, enterprises and service providers. The lab is accredited to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 standard for Electronics Labs which assures quality and competency of the lab, personnel and test results.

Media contact:

Jayaprakash Kumar

CEO - CNLABS

+1 (408) 484-4415

http://www.cnlabs.in

https://twitter.com/criterionnet

SOURCE CNLABS