CNLABS Announces Successful Interoperability of Cisco AP 3800 with DeCurtis BLE Beacon Reader

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, a vendor neutral independent test facility and a Cisco Solution Partner for interoperability testing, announced successful completion of Interoperability Verification Testing of the Bluetooth Low Energy Beacon Reader Module from DeCurtis Corporation with AP 3800 Wireless Access Point from Cisco Systems. The tests conducted for the Aironet Expansion Module from DeCurtis established that the BLE Beacon Reader meets Cisco's interoperability standards.

DeCurtis BLE Beacon Reader

Interoperability testing for the BLE reader module was conducted as part of the Cisco Aironet Developer Program (ADP), by CNLABS at its test facility in Bangalore. The ADP program helps product vendors cut down on time taken for launching new IoT solutions to the market. Successful completion of interoperability testing for Aironet Expansion Modules is a key step in the Cisco ADP development process.

Test scenarios approved by Cisco are focused on module hardware and software compatibility with the Cisco AP 3800. In addition to ensuring that the partner module meets Cisco's specifications, the tests also assess potential impact to the Cisco Wireless Access Point performance under test conditions.

"CNLABS, has been a Cisco approved third party test lab for over three years. The lab has successfully conducted interoperability testing for several Cisco partner products including application interoperability with Cisco's DNA Center platform. We are glad to be working with CNLABS on the Aironet Interoperability Verification test program and to announce DeCurtis DC-BR3800-01 as the first Cisco Aironet Partner that has passed our standards for system interoperability," says Anand Oswal, SVP Engineering Enterprise Networking Group Cisco Systems.

The BLE reader module from DeCurtis is the first of several Aironet partner modules from Cisco to enable new use cases for IoT with intent based networking. Additional modules are under development to address use cases in hospitality, retail, industrial IoT, manufacturing and healthcare sectors. In addition to integration testing for ADP, CNLABS also offers automated sanity test suites for pre-testing, testbeds with Cisco Hardware Development Kit for development and solution testing for Cisco partner use cases.

"The BTLE Beacon Reader from DeCurtis is based on more than three years of deployment experience in production environments. The module extends the functionality of Cisco AP 3800 Series access points to enhance and transform customer experience through applications such as indoor wayfinding. We are excited to be announced as the first Cisco partner for the Aironet Access Points that has passed Cisco's stringent interoperability test requirements," says Derek Fournier, President DeCurtis Corporation.

CNLABS is a vendor neutral independent test facility offering industry certifications, interoperability and third party testing for product vendors, enterprises and service providers. The lab is accredited to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 standard for Electronics Labs which assures quality and competency of the lab, personnel and test results.

Media contact:

Jayaprakash Kumar

Executive Director - CNLABS

+1 (408) 484-4415 / 196859@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnlabs-announces-successful-interoperability-of-cisco-ap-3800-with-decurtis-ble-beacon-reader-300663926.html

SOURCE CNLABS

Related Links

http://www.cnlabs.in

