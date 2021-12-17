CNLABS Launches IPv6 Monitoring Portal for India

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, an IPv6 Forum approved lab, announced today the launch of a monitoring portal for measuring adoption of IPv6 enabled internet services in India. The website provides an analysis of IPv6 deployments of Web, Mail, DNS, and DNS-SEC services for government, industry, and universities. As a founding member and knowledge partner of the Bharat IPv6 Forum, CNLABS' goal is to provide the Indian IPv6 ecosystem an independent assessment of IPv6 adoption in the country.

IPv6 information for around 2000 Indian websites and a comparison of IPv6 vs IPv4 based internet services in India is available today. The IPv6 Monitoring Portal is updated daily to provide continuous measurements. Built using the IPv6 Deployment Monitor and Test System from NIST, it employs the same methodology and sampling techniques for estimations.

"I am glad to see a tool focused on v6 content and services adoption for websites in India. Since India leads the world for total IPv6 users, it is essential to have the visibility to monitor the progress of v6-based internet services," said Latif Ladid, senior researcher at the University of Luxembourg, and president of the IPv6 Forum. "Similar to other geographies like the US, EU, Thailand to name a few, India can now monitor its own progress for v6 adoption."

"As India celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence), this adoption monitoring tool is yet another step towards achieving an Atma-Nirbhar Connected Bharat in the telco domain by measuring v6 adoption in India. It will also provide crucial data required for building capacity for India's own IPv6 root server, which is one of the major goals of Bharat IPv6 Forum," said Satya N Gupta, Chairman of Bharat IPv6 Forum.

" The India IPv6 monitoring portal from CNLABS can be used by government agencies, regulatory authorities, industry, and academia to monitor v6 adoption and to take necessary steps for making the transition towards IPv6-only internet, as prescribed by DoT in their National IPv6 Deployment Roadmap," noted Krishna Kumar Lahoti, head of testing and certification at CNLABS and an IPv6 enthusiast.

About CNLabs

CNLABS, an IPv6 Forum approved lab, is a vendor-neutral independent test facility offering industry certifications, regulatory, interoperability, and third-party testing for product vendors, enterprises, and service providers. The lab is designated by the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 standard for Electronics Labs which assures quality and competency of the lab, personnel, and test results.

Contact:

Jamie Dabao Brown

[email protected]

626-488-0732

SOURCE CNLABS