CNN en Español Taps Nielsen For National TV Ratings

As a new client, the multi-year agreement provides CNN en Español with national TV ratings for the network. The service also offers access to Nielsen's rich Hispanic demographic data, minute-level viewership metrics and daily measurement performance for all content aired on the network. Nielsen's person-level data allows CNN en Español to better monetize its programs and ad inventory while offering agencies and advertisers more granular insights into their audience.

"As a leader in Spanish-language news content we need to have a broad understanding of the U.S. Hispanic populations viewing habits and media consumption trends," said Cynthia Hudson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy for CNN/U.S. "We are excited about our expanded relationship with Nielsen and look forward to unlocking the full potential of our content."

By leveraging Nielsen's national TV measurement services, CNN en Español will have the flexibility to conduct granular and comprehensive analysis of its audience for both live and time-shifted viewing and ratings data. In addition, the network will have intelligence data for custom demographic segments, TV consumption habits and audience characteristics. The complete suite of solutions will deliver a more comprehensive view of the network's linear audience.

"Hispanic consumption is a driving force of our domestic economy. It's critically important that networks have a clear understanding of how this important constituency satisfies their need for relevant news. Access to accurate, actionable and independent data will be an important tool to help CNN en Español fully understand the marketplace's evolving dynamics," said Peter Bradbury, Managing Director, Nielsen National Client Solutions. "As the media and advertising landscape becomes increasingly fragmented, Nielsen will continue to work with all of our clients to ensure we offer meaningful solutions that demonstrate the reach of their audience to deliver greater results to their advertisers. We are proud to count CNN en Español as a client and we look forward to our newly expanded relationship."



Nielsen's suite of products provide clients like CNN en Español with a broader understanding of their audiences and their viewing trends. The new data sources will help uncover new insights, offer the ability to conduct respondent-level analysis for reach and frequency and go deeper into Nielsen's standard audience segments.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

ABOUT CNN EN ESPAÑOL

The CNN en Español business unit is responsible for several multi-media platforms geared toward Spanish-speaking audiences around the world, including CNN en Español 24 hour cable news for Latin America, Mexico and the U.S. in three separate feeds, reaching 42 million cable and DTH households throughout Latin America and 7.4 million households across the U.S., as well as CNNEspanol.com and CNN en Español Radio, which includes affiliate radio stations across Latin America and the U.S.

