CNO Financial Announces Three Actuarial Appointments

CARMEL, Ind., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today promotions in the Actuarial Department with Jeremy Williams to senior vice president of valuation and Jill Klibanov to vice president of product management modeling. In addition, the company has appointed Steve Liou as vice president of health valuation.

As senior vice president of valuation, Williams will report directly to Matt Zimpfer, executive vice president of CNO Financial. Williams is a 20-year industry veteran and has held a number of actuarial leadership positions, including vice president of life and annuity valuation and vice president of health valuation and projection, during his 15 years with CNO. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Southern Indiana.

In her expanded officer leadership role, Klibanov will be responsible for all product management modeling for life, health and annuity products. Klibanov will report directly to Greg Turner, senior vice president of product management. Klibanov joined CNO in 2002 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"As the Actuarial department continues to support CNO Financial's growth initiatives and efforts to bring new products to our middle-income consumers, Jeremy, Jill and Steve bring exceptional experience and leadership capabilities to our team," said Zimpfer. "I am confident their combined expertise will allow CNO to continue to accelerate our focus on product development to help address the life insurance, health and retirement income needs of our market."

In his new role with CNO, Liou will be responsible for health valuation and projections for all CNO businesses and will report directly to Williams. In addition, he will provide management with critical analysis to support and improve the financial results of CNO's Supplemental Health, Medicare Supplement and LTC product lines.

Prior to joining CNO, Liou served as the AVP, modeling valuation manager at Genworth Financial, leading the company's long-term care modeling team. He also previously held leadership roles with Munich American Reassurance Company, Unum Corporation and Anthem BCBS. Liou holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from Georgia State University.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

