CNO Financial Group Announces Continued Support of Beyond Monumental

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced the extension of its title sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon for another two years. CNO Financial will maintain the title sponsorship through 2022.

CNO has partnered with Beyond Monumental as title sponsors of the marathon since 2016. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon also includes the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon, and CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K, and CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Kids Fun Run.

This year's CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K will take place completely virtual, allowing participants to run their race on their own and helping to ensure the health and safety of all participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now more than ever, it's important to continue to support each other, our communities and our partners," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer of CNO Financial Group. "Our partnership with Beyond Monumental is the perfect opportunity for CNO associates to get involved with a great cause. We are excited about extending our sponsorship and look forward to continuing to work closely with Beyond Monumental to further our shared commitment to the health and wellness of our community."

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon has experienced 23 percent growth since the first year of CNO's sponsorship in 2016. Last year's race was the largest yet, selling out in all three event distances offered with a record 4,900 marathon finishers and more than 16,000 overall finishers. The race also included more than 330 CNO Financial associates, family and friends. Last year, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon rose to the 14th largest marathon in the U.S.

"CNO Financial Group's unwavering support of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon has been instrumental in the growth of the event and its ability to reach more of the communities we serve," said Jed Cornforth, executive director of Beyond Monumental. "Their ongoing commitment to health, wellness, and the community will allow us to continue that mission and make even more of an impact in the years to come."

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community through Monumental Kids Movement, a bi-weekly program that focuses on engaging and educating youth about the benefits of physical fitness and healthy living. Beyond Monumental has donated more than $1.3 million in 11 years to causes supporting local public education. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 13th annual running is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020.

