CNO Financial Group Recognizes Associate Stacy Muentzer Oakey as Volunteer of the Year, Donates to 12 Nonprofits through Annual Invested in Giving Back® Program

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today honored associate Stacy Muentzer Oakey as its Volunteer of the Year and announced 12 nonprofits will receive donations through CNO's 2026 Invested in Giving Back® program.

Muentzer Oakey was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her dedicated service to Scouting America's Pathway to Adventure Council (PTAC). PTAC is Scouting America's leading youth program, dedicated to preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. In addition to recognition of her service, CNO will make a $10,000 donation to the organization.

Muentzer Oakey is Manager of Consumer Field Programs and Pipeline Management, and has worked at CNO for more than 19 years. She currently serves as Assistant Scoutmaster for PTAC Troop 216 in LaGrange Highlands, Ill., where she has volunteered for four years, assisting both the boys' and girls' troops with operations, merit badge instruction and fundraising.

In 2025, Muentzer Oakey contributed more than 410 hours of service, including 16 nights of camping and more than 1,500 miles of travel to transport Scouts to and from campouts and events, ensuring they had reliable access to essential outdoor experiences and programming.

"Stacy's recognition as Volunteer of the Year reflects the incredible support she's provided to Troop 216 over the past four years, and especially in 2025," said Mike Golm, Committee Chair, Troop 216. "Through her leadership, commitment and passion, Stacy has made a meaningful difference for so many Scouts and has set the standard for volunteer service in our organization."

Now in its eighth year, CNO's Invested in Giving Back program invites associates to nominate and vote for community programs to receive charitable donations on behalf of the company.

This year, CNO will donate $180,000 across 12 nonprofit organizations.

"The Invested in Giving Back program embodies CNO's commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Rocco Tarasi, Chief Marketing Officer. "By empowering associates to guide our corporate philanthropy, this program brings our values to life and allows CNO to invest in the causes closest to our people. We're proud to support these nonprofits and make a positive impact."

The organizations CNO associates elected to receive donations in 2026 include:

