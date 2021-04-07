CNO Financial Group Announces Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program Winners and Honors its Volunteer of the Year

CARMEL, Ind., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announces its Invested in Giving Back® program winners and CNO associate Maddie Kellner as its 2021 Volunteer of the Year. This year, thirteen nonprofit organizations received a total of $190,000 in donations through the annual CNO Invested in Giving Back program. Now it its third year, the program allows associates to nominate and vote for their favorite charities to receive a corporate donation from the company.

"CNO is proud to continue our commitment to our associates, neighbors and communities through our Team CNO corporate philanthropy and volunteer program," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer. "Our Invested in Giving Back program gives our associates a voice in choosing how we give back to our communities, and we look forward to continuing this meaningful and important program for many years to come."

In 2020, the value of all CNO philanthropic efforts was more than $2 million in total community impact to the neighborhoods where we live and work. CNO, our associates and our insurance agents contributed $1.84 million in financial and in-kind donations to our partner organizations, and our associates and insurance agents raised more than $173,000 through their participation in community fundraising. More than 280 associates volunteered 5,500 hours to community service projects in 2020.

Kellner was selected as CNO's Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her work with the Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI), which also received a charitable donation from CNO. She currently serves the organization as president's assistant and co-chair of the JLI Centennial Committee. Kellner has served the JLI since 2015, volunteering in a variety of resource development and community-focused roles, including service as the Community Council vice president from 2017 to 2019. Kellner joined CNO in 2020 and works in our Operations area as a project manager.

"I have worked with Maddie over the past four years and she has been a critical part of the Junior League of Indianapolis," said JLI President Patrice Dawson. "Her passion for the organization is infectious and motivates me as well as other League members."

In addition to the JLI, CNO associates selected the following nonprofit organizations to receive a share of $190,000 in 2021 CNO philanthropic donations:

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, please visit, https://www.cnoinc.com/about-cno/in-the-community/

