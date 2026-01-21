CNO Financial Group Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

Steve Janoson promoted to Senior Vice President, Direct and Independent Distribution;

Rachel Spehler promoted to Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Secretary

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the promotions of Steve Janoson to Senior Vice President, Direct and Independent Distribution and Rachel Spehler to Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Secretary. Both promotions are effective immediately.

Janoson most recently served as Vice President, Direct and Independent Distribution, a position he held since 2020. Previously, he served as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis for the company's Colonial Penn brand and in various finance roles since joining CNO in 2014.

Steve Janoson Rachel Spehler

"Steve's leadership has been key to the sustained growth of our direct and independent channels," said Scott Goldberg, President, Consumer Division. "He is a highly capable leader with a proven track record of delivering new programs to the market while effectively managing across the enterprise. Steve and his team have greatly contributed to the success of our Colonial Penn, Washington National and Bankers Life brands, and we are well-positioned for further expansion."

Spehler most recently served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Secretary, a role she held since 2020, and as General Counsel of CNO Bermuda Re since 2023. She joined CNO in 2016 as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of 40|86 Advisors, the company's wholly owned registered investment advisor.

"Rachel has demonstrated outstanding leadership and expertise in legal strategy and corporate governance, and excels at leading teams of legal professionals," said Matthew Zimpfer, General Counsel. "Her ability to guide our organization through complex regulatory matters has contributed significantly to CNO's success. We are confident Rachel will continue to provide valuable oversight and set a high standard for our legal and compliance teams in her expanded role."

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $38.3 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 4,900 exclusive agents and more than 6,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group