CNO Financial Group Celebrates the Holidays with 'Wintry Wishes' and Charitable Donations

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group recently unveiled the winner of its first corporate holiday and New Year's card contest. Chloe Foks (13), daughter of David Foks, branch sales manager in Salt Lake City, Utah for Bankers Life, an insurance brand of CNO.

The winning artwork, titled Wintry Wishes, will be used as the image on CNO's official 2019 corporate holiday card.

"Congratulations to Chloe and thank you to the 90 children and family members of our associates and agents who entered our first holiday and New Year's card contest," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer of CNO Financial Group. "We are proud to use Chloe's image for our corporate holiday card and to showcase the talents of our associates' children. Their artwork represents and celebrates the rich diversity and traditions of the holiday season."

As the winning artist, Foks received an art kit, a $500 gift card and a $500 CNO donation to the charity of her choice, Wounded Warrior Project, which helps injured veterans and active duty service members.

"Winning this contest has made me more confident with my art now that it is going to be on a card," said Chloe Foks. "I chose the Wounded Warrior Project for the company's donation because I've always admired people who serve our country and go through training and combat."

"When I learned that Chloe won, I was excited," said David Foks. "It makes me very happy that she was able to have the opportunity to put her creative talent into this holiday card that will be sent to different communities. As an employee, I am also honored to be part of an organization that has concern for the community's well-being."

The CNO corporate holiday and New Year's card contest launched this fall and was open to all children and immediate family members of CNO associates, ages 18 or younger. CNO also made donations to various selected organizations on behalf of the contest's age category winners and runners-up. All entrants received an art kit. This is a continuation of CNO's giving mission of supporting our communities, our associates and our customers in the places where we live and work.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

