CNO Financial Group Declares $0.16 Dividend; Its 50th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common shares. This marks the 50th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. The dividend will be payable December 24, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2024.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $38 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,800 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

