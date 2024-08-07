CNO Financial Group Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

CNO Financial Group

Aug 07, 2024, 17:31 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable September 24, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2024.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $36 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,800 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

Also from this source

CNO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today reported net income of $116.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in 2Q24 compared to $73.7 million, or...
CNO Financial Group to Release Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2024

CNO Financial Group to Release Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2024

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Monday, July 29, 2024. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics