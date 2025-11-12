CNO Financial Group Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

CNO Financial Group

Nov 12, 2025, 16:30 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable December 23, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2025.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $38.3 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 4,900 exclusive agents and more than 6,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Monumental Milestones at the 2025 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Monumental Milestones at the 2025 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

A record-breaking field of more than 17,500 runners filled the streets of downtown Indianapolis today for the 18th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis...
CNO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

CNO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today reported net income of $23.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in 3Q25 compared to $9.3 million or...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Insurance

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics