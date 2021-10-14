CNO Financial Group Earns Top Spot on 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America List

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group was recently ranked first on the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® and Springbuck®. This marks the eighth year that CNO has been recognized for its commitment to workplace well-being and initiatives and exceptional health benefits.

2021 Healthiest Employer Badge

"We are proud to be ranked first on the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "Focusing on our associates' health and well-being has long been a priority for CNO, and we will continue to provide the support and resources our associates need to succeed professionally, serve our customers, and achieve their health goals."

In the past year, CNO has strengthened its commitment to social and mental well-being with new programs, including:

Free, unlimited access to a dedicated mental health counselor who provides virtual care.

Additional caregiver resources to support childcare, eldercare and pet care.

Enhancements to policies and options for flexible work arrangements.

Additional paid time off (PTO) hours for associates to participate in Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and diversity, equity and inclusion education.

Ergonomic reimbursement to encourage associates to establish a home/work environment that is productive and comfortable.

"Healthiest Employers scores hit record highs in the past year, reflecting a deep level of care and empathy by business and benefits leaders who stand out in their support of their employees' well-being," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® Program Coordinator. "The effects of COVID-19 will likely affect business operations for many years to come, and it is crucial that companies are considering the needs of their employees beyond the immediate crisis."

Healthiest Employers® was founded over a decade ago by Springbuk to drive meaningful investment in employees' health and well-being to accelerate companies' adoption of data-driven approaches to health initiatives and planning employee benefits.

Scoring is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index, a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment; Foundational Components; Strategic Planning; Communications and Marketing; Programming and Interventions; and Reporting and Analytics.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.

***

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cnoinc.com

