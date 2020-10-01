CNO Financial Group Launches myHealthPolicy.com to Provide Health Insurance to Consumers Nationwide

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) launched today a new online health insurance marketplace, myHealthPolicy.com, initially focused on helping Medicare beneficiaries learn about and enroll in Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans.

With the goal of providing consumers with a convenient way to compare, buy or switch plans, myHealthPolicy.com offers the ease of online enrollment with the personal assistance and one-on-one consultation of a local insurance agent.

"An important feature of myHealthPolicy.com is that consumers can be helped by a licensed agent in their community who is familiar with local provider networks and can bring that knowledge into the decision process, in addition to being able to quickly connect with a tele-sales agent who can answer immediate questions," says CNO Consumer Division President Scott Goldberg. "We have over 2,000 agents exclusively connected to this platform who are certified to sell Medicare Advantage products. Our agents can help customers select the right plan over the phone, by video, or in-person. Few companies bring that type of scale and choice to consumers."

Meredith Vieira named new spokesperson in national, multi-channel campaign

In addition to the launch of myHealthPolicy.com, the company announced that award-winning journalist and former 'TODAY' host Meredith Vieira will serve as the brand's official spokesperson. She will appear in a national, multi-channel campaign across TV, radio, out-of-home media, print, social, and digital advertising beginning this month.

"I'm so pleased to be working with myHealthPolicy," said Vieira. "It allows consumers to explore their Medicare options. As we enter the annual enrollment period, we all want to make these decisions with confidence. myHealthPolicy.com makes it easy."

"We are thrilled to welcome Meredith as a member of the CNO family," said Goldberg. "She is a longtime healthcare advocate and her authenticity and relatability resonates with consumers. Her voice will help us reach and educate a broad audience."

The Medicare Annual Election Period runs October 15 through December 7, 2020. Selections made during this year's annual enrollment period apply to insurance coverage for the following year in 2021. Learn more about Medicare at Medicare.gov and make a plan to compare, buy or switch a Medicare Advantage plan by visiting myHealthPolicy.com.

myHealthPolicy.com is a part of the CNO Financial Group family of financial services and insurance brands.

myHealthPolicy.com is operated by K.F. Agency, Inc., which is a licensed and certified representative of Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PPFS organizations and stand-alone prescription drug plans with a Medicare contract. myHealthPolicy.com and K.F. Agency, Inc. are not connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program.

To learn more about CNO Financial Group, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

