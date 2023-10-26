CNO Financial Group Names Karen DeToro President, Worksite Division and Jeremy Williams Chief Actuary

CNO Financial Group, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today named Karen DeToro as president, Worksite Division and Jeremy Williams as chief actuary, effective January 1, 2024. DeToro and Williams will report to Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer.

DeToro, currently CNO's chief actuary, is a seasoned insurance and financial services industry leader with nearly 30 years of experience in strategy, individual and group insurance product management, technology enablement, actuarial and finance. She is succeeding Michael Byers, who is retiring from CNO early next year.

"In the past several years, CNO expanded our Worksite offerings as a comprehensive provider of personalized employee benefits solutions," said Bhojwani. "Karen's appointment to lead our Worksite Division reflects her strong leadership, deep knowledge of CNO's businesses and strong understanding of the employee benefits and voluntary benefits space. As we continue to evolve our Worksite business, Karen's track record of solid execution and supporting profitable growth will position us to further advance our strategic Worksite priorities."

"I thank Mike for his many contributions to CNO," added Bhojwani. "He has played a significant role in unifying our Worksite capabilities and successfully launching our Optavise brand in 2022. CNO's Worksite business remains well-positioned to support our national and regional employers, brokers and career agents. We wish Mike continued success in retirement."

Williams, who joined CNO in 2003, has held several actuarial senior leadership roles during his nearly 20-year career with the company. He was most recently the company's senior vice president of valuation.

"Jeremy brings a deep understanding of CNO's products and customers to the chief actuary role, including significant experience in our life, health and annuity lines of business," said Bhojwani. "His nearly 25 years of well-rounded actuarial experience and strong business acumen will only enhance our robust capabilities to deliver products and solutions designed especially for our middle-income consumers and worksite clients."

In his new role, Williams will become part of the company's Executive Leadership Group. DeToro has been a member since joining CNO in 2019.

Bios

DeToro has served as CNO's chief actuary since 2019. She has nearly 30 years of experience in insurance, financial services and consulting, having previously held roles at New York Life, Deloitte Consulting, Allstate Financial and EY. She earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and English literature from Butler University and her MBA with a concentration in finance, managerial economics, strategy and organizational behavior from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Williams, currently CNO's senior vice president of valuation, joined CNO in 2003. During his time with the company, he has held several roles of increasing responsibility, including vice president of life and annuity valuation and vice president of health valuation and projection. He began his career in 1999 as an actuary with American General Finance. Williams holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and economics from the University of Southern Indiana. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA).

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents, and more than 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

