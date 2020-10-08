CNO Financial Group Recognized for the Seventh Year in a Row for Its Health and Well-Being Programs

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Business Group on Health®, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers, recently honored CNO Financial Group with the 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Platinum award for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being programs in the nation. This marks the seventh year that CNO has received a Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being award.

CNO Financial received a Platinum Award, the highest designation, for aligning workforce well-being with key business outcomes and implementing a strategy with demonstrated results. Winners were honored in one of three categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

CNO's robust well-being program was further strengthened with additional free resources as we navigated the circumstances of COVID-19. Enhanced programs included partnering with our EAP program to provide a CNO dedicated mental health provider that provides free, unlimited counseling.

We offered free sleep, anxiety, and mediation programs and moved all our onsite fitness classes to virtual and launched a free on-demand library of classes. In partnership with our onsite health clinics, we moved annual physicals, condition care and urgent care to virtual care. Associates were also provided free ergonomic evaluations and reimbursement for ergonomic equipment for work at home set-ups. Lastly, additional personal time off (PTO) was also given to associates impacted by COVID-19 or caregiving challenges.

"Well-being is at the center of how we care for our workforce," said Yvonne Franzese, Chief Human Resources Officer of CNO Financial. "At CNO, we believe it is important to focus on the whole person; physical, mental, social, financial and work-life balance. This is even more important during the COVID-19 and social injustice movement. Providing associates and their families with tools and resources that meet them where they are has been a key to our success in creating a culture of well-being."

Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO, Business Group on Health, commented: "On behalf of the entire Business Group, I'd like to congratulate CNO on being named a Best Employer For Excellence in Health and Well-being. This year was especially difficult for companies as they faced many challenges to keep their workers engaged, productive and healthy. CNO is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact these types of programs can have on their employees' productivity, engagement and overall well-being."

Winners of the 2020 Best Employers were formally recognized virtually at the Workforce Strategy Conference on October 6.

To learn more about CNO Financial Group, visit CNOinc.com.

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

