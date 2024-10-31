CNO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong third quarter production; Record annuity collected premiums

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today reported net income of $9.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in 3Q24 compared to $167.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, in 3Q23. Non-economic accounting impacts due to market volatility affected both periods which reduced net income in 2024 and increased it in 2023. Net operating income,(1) which excludes these non-economic accounting impacts, was $119.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in 3Q24 compared to $101.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in 3Q23.

Significant items(6) positively impacted both net income and net operating income(1) by $18.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in 3Q24 compared to $16.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in 3Q23.

"CNO delivered another quarter of excellent net operating income and sales performance, reflecting continued agent force growth, and ongoing strength in our underwriting margins and net investment income," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "We posted our ninth consecutive quarter of sales growth, led by record annuity collected premiums and strong Medicare and long-term care sales.

"Our sustained sales growth is translating into earnings growth, with operating earnings per share up 26%. All Growth Scorecard performance metrics are up once again. As we advance our growth strategy, we continue to optimize the balance between production, profitability and capital management."

"CNO has a unique and differentiated position to serve the middle-income market through our products, distribution capabilities and proven track record of execution. We enter the fourth quarter with momentum, supported by favorable demographic trends, a supportive macroeconomic environment and our strong financial position."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated)

Annuity collected premiums up 25%; Policyholder and client assets up 12%

Medicare Supplement new annualized premiums ("NAP") (4) up 15%; Medicare Advantage sales up 26%

up 15%; Medicare Advantage sales up 26% Producing agent counts in the Consumer Division and Worksite Division up 5% and 17%, respectively

Raising full-year guidance for earnings and cash flow

Returned $106.8 million to shareholders

to shareholders Book value per share was $25.86 ; Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, (2) was $35.84

; Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, was Return on equity ("ROE") of 11.8%; Operating ROE, as adjusted,(5) of 11.7%

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Quarter End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the company and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and change in the allowance for credit losses, changes in fair values of embedded derivatives and market risk benefits and the liability for a deferred compensation plan, and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Per diluted share















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024



2023

% change

2024



2023

% change



























Income from insurance products (b) 1.21



$ 0.76

59

$ 129.2



$ 86.8

49 Fee income (0.03)



(0.03)

—

(2.7)



(2.9)

(7) Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 0.42



0.33

27

45.5



38.4

18 Expenses not allocated to product lines (0.17)



0.07

n/m

(18.5)



7.5

n/m Operating earnings before taxes 1.43



1.13





153.5



129.8



Income tax expense on operating income (0.32)



(0.25)

28

(34.3)



(28.5)

20 Net operating income (1) 1.11



0.88

26

119.2



101.3

18 Net realized investment losses from sales, impairments

and change in allowance for credit losses (0.10)



(0.17)





(11.1)



(20.1)



Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 0.11



(0.08)





12.3



(9.2)



Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits (1.19)



0.95





(127.1)



109.4



Other (0.15)



0.05





(16.6)



5.7



Non-operating income (loss) before taxes (1.33)



0.75





(142.5)



85.8



Income tax benefit (expense) on non-operating income 0.31



(0.17)





32.6



(19.8)



Net non-operating income (loss) (1.02)



0.58





(109.9)



66.0



Net income $ 0.09



$ 1.46





$ 9.3



$ 167.3































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 107.1



114.5



















n/m - not meaningful

















(a) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (b) Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life product lines, less expenses allocated to the insurance product lines. It excludes the income from our fee income business, investment income not allocated to product lines, net expenses not allocated to product lines (primarily holding company expenses) and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of insurance policy income plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. (c) Investment income not allocated to product lines represents net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable, investment borrowings and financing arrangements; (iv) expenses related to the funding agreement-backed notes ("FABN") program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income; plus (vi) the impact of annual option forfeitures related to fixed indexed annuity surrenders.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued) Management vs. GAAP Measures (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns.



Quarter ended

September 30,

2024

2023







Trailing twelve months return on equity (a) 11.8 %

14.5 % Trailing twelve months operating return on equity as adjusted to exclude accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (5) 11.7 %

8.5 % Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity as adjusted to exclude

accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP

financial measure) (5) 10.5 %

8.0 %















Shareholders' equity $ 2,687.8

$ 1,890.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,116.0

1,956.7







Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,803.8

3,846.8 Net operating loss carryforwards (273.9)

(102.6) Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss and net operating loss carryforwards $ 3,529.9

$ 3,744.2







Book value per diluted share $ 25.32

$ 16.58 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 10.52

17.17







Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (a non-GAAP financial measure) (2) $ 35.84

$ 33.75



















(a) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

Non-Operating Items

Net investment losses in 3Q24 were $11.1 million, including the favorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $11.6 million. Net investment losses in 3Q23 were $20.1 million, including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $2.3 million.

During 3Q24 and 3Q23, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $12.3 million and $(9.2) million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments.

During 3Q24 and 3Q23, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $(127.1) million and $109.4 million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits related to our fixed indexed annuities. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates and equity impacts used to determine the estimated fair values of the embedded derivatives and market risk benefits. In addition, 3Q24 includes the impacts to the fair value of the embedded derivative and market risk benefits resulting from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.

Other non-operating items in 3Q24 included a charge of $8.3 million primarily related to a 5% workforce reduction and transition costs for outsourcing certain operations activities. In addition, other non-operating items included an increase (decrease) in earnings of $(3.5) million and $6.8 million in 3Q24 and 3Q23, respectively, for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO (Dollars in millions)

Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of September 30, 2024 are as follows:



Investment

grade

Below

investment

grade

Total Corporate securities $ 13,083.3

$ 641.9

$ 13,725.2 Certificates of deposit 470.0

—

470.0 United States Treasury securities and obligations of the United States government and agencies 210.8

—

210.8 States and political subdivisions 3,213.6

9.6

3,223.2 Foreign governments 103.2

—

103.2 Asset-backed securities 1,479.4

99.1

1,578.5 Agency residential mortgage-backed securities 812.5

—

812.5 Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities 1,252.0

418.0 (a) 1,670.0 Collateralized loan obligations 1,083.2

—

1,083.2 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,285.8

84.0

2,369.8











Total $ 23,993.8

$ 1,252.6

$ 25,246.4



















(a) Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may be assigned a NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation based on the cost basis of the security relative to estimated recoverable amounts as determined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $23.7 billion compared with an amortized cost of $25.2 billion. Net unrealized losses were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $300.3 million and gross unrealized losses of $1,796.1 million. The allowance for credit losses was $25.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information

The consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio of our U.S. based insurance subsidiaries was estimated at 388% at September 30, 2024, reflecting estimated 3Q24 statutory operating earnings of $8.4 million (and $32.5 million in the first nine months of 2024) and the payment of insurance company dividends (net of capital contributions) to the holding company of $38.9 million during 3Q24 (and $111.9 million (net of capital contributions) in the first nine months of 2024).

During 3Q24, we repurchased $90.0 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program (including $1.4 million of repurchases settled in 4Q24). We repurchased 2.8 million common shares at an average cost of $32.03 per share. As of September 30, 2024, we had 103.9 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $331.8 million of our common stock. During 3Q24, dividends paid on common stock totaled $16.9 million.

Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $453 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $256.0 million at December 31, 2023. In addition, the holding company has invested $500 million of the proceeds from the previously announced May 2024 issuance of $700.0 million of 6.450% senior notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes") primarily into certificates of deposit which are expected to be used for the repayment of $500.0 million of 5.250% senior notes due May 2025 (the "2025 Notes").

Book value per common share was $25.86 at September 30, 2024 compared to $20.26 at December 31, 2023. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2), was $35.84 at September 30, 2024 compared to $33.94 at December 31, 2023.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 40.5% and 34.0% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(3), was 32.5% and 23.1% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Such ratios reflect the issuance of the 2034 Notes in May 2024. At September 30, 2024, adjusting for the expected repayment of the 2025 Notes, the debt-to-total capital ratio would have been 33.2% and the debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), would have been 26.0%.

Return on equity for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 11.8% and 14.5%, respectively. Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity as adjusted to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards(5), for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 10.5% and 8.0%, respectively.

In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing a broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss results on November 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, we will be referring to a presentation that will be available at the Investors section of the company's website.

To participate by dial-in, please register at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=7b707407&confId=72581 . Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will be broadcasting the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of the company's website: ir.CNOinc.com . Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register and download any necessary audio software.

ABOUT CNO FINANCIAL GROUP

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $38 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,800 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com .

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Investments:





Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses:

September 30, 2024 - $25.9 and December 31, 2023 - $42.9; amortized cost: September 30,

2024 - $25,246.4 and December 31, 2023 - $23,699.2) $ 23,724.7

$ 21,506.2 Equity securities at fair value 120.5

96.9 Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2024 - $16.5 and

December 31, 2023 - $15.4) 2,372.7

2,064.1 Policy loans 133.3

128.5 Trading securities 217.4

222.7 Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30,

2024 - $1.8 and December 31, 2023 - $3.1; amortized cost: September 30, 2024 - $258.8 and

December 31, 2023 - $787.6) 250.1

768.6 Other invested assets 1,595.5

1,353.4 Total investments 28,414.2

26,140.4 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 1,164.7

774.5 Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities 80.6

114.5 Accrued investment income 276.2

251.5 Present value of future profits 165.7

180.7 Deferred acquisition costs 2,100.9

1,944.4 Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2024 - $3.0 and

December 31, 2023 - $3.0) 3,906.7

4,040.7 Market risk benefit asset 96.4

75.4 Income tax assets, net 788.7

936.2 Assets held in separate accounts 3.3

3.1 Other assets 648.0

641.1 Total assets $ 37,645.4

$ 35,102.5 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Liabilities for insurance products:





Policyholder account balances $ 17,240.5

$ 15,667.8 Future policy benefits 12,179.6

11,928.2 Market risk benefit liability 1.0

7.4 Liability for life insurance policy claims 59.9

62.1 Unearned and advanced premiums 217.4

218.9 Liabilities related to separate accounts 3.3

3.1 Other liabilities 951.0

848.8 Investment borrowings 2,188.9

2,189.3 Borrowings related to variable interest entities 283.1

820.8 Notes payable – direct corporate obligations 1,832.9

1,140.5 Total liabilities 34,957.6

32,886.9 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and

outstanding: September 30, 2024 – 103,922,954; December 31, 2023 – 109,357,540) 1.0

1.1 Additional paid-in capital 1,715.9

1,891.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,116.0)

(1,576.8) Retained earnings 2,086.9

1,899.8 Total shareholders' equity 2,687.8

2,215.6 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,645.4

$ 35,102.5

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Insurance policy income $ 645.0

$ 626.0

$ 1,914.9

$ 1,879.8 Net investment income:













General account assets 366.3

324.8

1,019.9

925.1 Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios 87.6

(33.0)

312.3

109.4 Investment gains (losses):













Realized investment losses (13.1)

(21.6)

(49.4)

(58.0) Other investment gains (losses) 14.3

(7.7)

41.2

(21.2) Total investment gains (losses) 1.2

(29.3)

(8.2)

(79.2) Fee revenue and other income 29.5

59.0

113.4

141.2 Total revenues 1,129.6

947.5

3,352.3

2,976.3 Benefits and expenses:













Insurance policy benefits 726.2

399.1

1,926.4

1,574.7 Liability for future policy benefits remeasurement (gain) loss 7.3

(0.1)

(29.1)

8.8 Change in fair value of market risk benefits (16.1)

(33.8)

(30.0)

(36.6) Interest expense 68.0

62.6

192.4

174.9 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and present value of future profits 64.0

57.0

185.9

168.5 Other operating costs and expenses 269.2

247.1

798.9

775.3 Total benefits and expenses 1,118.6

731.9

3,044.5

2,665.6 Income before income taxes 11.0

215.6

307.8

310.7 Income tax expense 1.7

48.3

69.9

70.5 Net income $ 9.3

$ 167.3

$ 237.9

$ 240.2 Earnings per common share:













Basic:













Weighted average shares outstanding 105,101,000

112,689,000

107,265,000

113,836,000 Net income $ .09

$ 1.48

$ 2.22

$ 2.11 Diluted:













Weighted average shares outstanding 107,131,000

114,462,000

109,078,000

115,613,000 Net income $ .09

$ 1.46

$ 2.18

$ 2.08

NOTES (1) Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits related to our fixed indexed annuities, net of taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) gains or losses related to material reinsurance transactions, net of taxes; (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vii) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of net operating income to net income applicable to common stock is provided in the table on page 2. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com . (2) Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments. (3) The calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments. (4) Measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Sales of third-party products are excluded. (5) The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity as adjusted to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, as adjusted to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):







Trailing twelve months ended





3Q24

3Q23 Net operating income $ 425.2

$ 305.1











Net operating income, excluding significant items $ 380.0

$ 287.7











Net income $ 274.2

$ 278.2











Average common equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,620.8

$ 3,582.8











Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,325.3

$ 1,918.3











Operating return on equity as adjusted to exclude accumulated







other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 11.7 %

8.5 %











Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity as adjusted







to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and







net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 10.5 %

8.0 %











Return on equity 11.8 %

14.5 %

The following summarizes: (i) net operating income; (ii) significant items; (iii) net operating income, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):

















Net operating



















Net operating

income,



















income,

excluding





Net











excluding

significant





income -



Net operating

Significant

significant

items - trailing

Net

trailing



income

items

items (a)

four quarters

income (loss)

four quarters 4Q22

$ 82.9

$ (0.5) (b) $ 82.4

$ 342.5

$ 38.0

$ 630.6 1Q23

58.6

—

58.6

336.6

(0.8)

446.4 2Q23

62.3

—

62.3

281.2

73.7

286.8 3Q23

101.3

(16.9) (c) 84.4

287.7

167.3

278.2 4Q23

133.9

(26.4) (d) 107.5

312.8

36.3

276.5 1Q24

57.5

—

57.5

311.7

112.3

389.6 2Q24

114.6

—

114.6

364.0

116.3

432.2 3Q24

119.2

(18.8) (e) 100.4

380.0

9.3

274.2

























(a) See note (6) for additional information.

























(b) Comprised of $.7 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review, net of tax expense of $.2 million.

























(c) Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals, net of tax expense of $4.8 million.

























(d) Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review, net of tax expense of $7.5 million.

























(e) Comprised of $27.3 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review and $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment, net of tax expense of $5.6 million.

A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):







Twelve months ended





3Q24

3Q23 Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 549.0

$ 394.4 Income tax expense (123.8)

(89.3) Net operating income 425.2

305.1 Non-operating items:





Net realized investment losses from sales, impairments and change in allowance for credit losses (36.2)

(91.3) Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 38.2

(24.1) Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits (170.9)

78.3 Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan (10.3)

7.0 Other (15.9)

(5.1) Non-operating loss before taxes (195.1)

(35.2) Income tax benefit on non-operating loss 44.1

8.3 Net non-operating loss (151.0)

(26.9) Net income $ 274.2

$ 278.2













A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):







1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,141.7

$ 3,329.0

$ 3,510.3

$ 3,557.1 Net operating loss carryforwards 238.2

214.7

190.9

169.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (561.5)

(1,415.8)

(1,837.8)

(1,957.3) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,818.4

$ 2,127.9

$ 1,863.4

$ 1,768.8

























1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,543.8

$ 3,603.0

$ 3,744.2

$ 3,712.8 Net operating loss carryforwards 152.4

126.3

102.6

79.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,664.4)

(1,733.5)

(1,956.7)

(1,576.8) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,031.8

$ 1,995.8

$ 1,890.1

$ 2,215.6

























1Q24

2Q24

3Q24



Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,536.8

$ 3,596.7

$ 3,529.9



Net operating loss carryforwards 311.2

296.5

273.9



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,480.3)

(1,464.3)

(1,116.0)



Common shareholders' equity $ 2,367.7

$ 2,428.9

$ 2,687.8

























A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):









Trailing four quarter average





3Q24

3Q23 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive







income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards







(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,620.8

$ 3,582.8 Net operating loss carryforwards 218.9

148.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,514.4)

(1,813.1) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,325.3

$ 1,918.3





(6) The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).





Three months ended



September 30, 2024



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 91.1

$ (36.2) (a) $ 54.9 Health margin

127.8

8.2 (a) 136.0 Life margin

63.3

0.7 (a) 64.0 Total insurance product margin

282.2

(27.3)

254.9 Allocated expenses

(153.0)

—

(153.0) Income from insurance products

129.2

(27.3)

101.9 Fee income

(2.7)

—

(2.7) Investment income not allocated to product lines

45.5

—

45.5 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(18.5)

2.9 (b) (15.6) Operating earnings before taxes

153.5

(24.4)

129.1 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(34.3)

5.6

(28.7) Net operating income

$ 119.2

$ (18.8)

$ 100.4













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 1.11

$ (0.17)

$ 0.94



















(a) Comprised of $27.3 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review. (b) Comprised of $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment.





Three months ended



December 31, 2023



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 63.6

$ (12.9) (a) $ 50.7 Health margin

146.4

(22.3) (a) 124.1 Life margin

64.6

1.3 (a) 65.9 Total insurance product margin

274.6

(33.9)

240.7 Allocated expenses

(138.8)

—

(138.8) Income from insurance products

135.8

(33.9)

101.9 Fee income

17.8

—

17.8 Investment income not allocated to product lines

38.3

—

38.3 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(19.8)

—

(19.8) Operating earnings before taxes

172.1

(33.9)

138.2 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(38.2)

7.5

(30.7) Net operating income

$ 133.9

$ (26.4)

$ 107.5













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 1.18

$ (0.23)

$ 0.95



















(a) Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.





Three months ended



September 30, 2023



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 57.0

$ —

$ 57.0 Health margin

123.2

—

123.2 Life margin

59.8

—

59.8 Total insurance product margin

240.0

—

240.0 Allocated expenses

(153.2)

—

(153.2) Income from insurance products

86.8

—

86.8 Fee income

(2.9)

—

(2.9) Investment income not allocated to product lines

38.4

—

38.4 Expenses not allocated to product lines

7.5

(21.7) (a) (14.2) Operating earnings before taxes

129.8

(21.7)

108.1 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(28.5)

4.8

(23.7) Net operating income

$ 101.3

$ (16.9)

$ 84.4













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.88

$ (0.14)

$ 0.74



















(a) Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals.





Three months ended



December 31, 2022



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 50.8

$ 3.2 (a) $ 54.0 Health margin

140.4

(18.3) (a) 122.1 Life margin

43.3

14.4 (a) 57.7 Total insurance product margin

234.5

(0.7)

233.8 Allocated expenses

(149.1)

—

(149.1) Income from insurance products

85.4

(0.7)

84.7 Fee income

9.2

—

9.2 Investment income not allocated to product lines

25.2

—

25.2 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(12.8)

—

(12.8) Operating earnings before taxes

107.0

(0.7)

106.3 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(24.1)

0.2

(23.9) Net operating income

$ 82.9

$ (0.5)

$ 82.4













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.71

$ —

$ 0.71



















(a) Comprised of $0.7 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.

