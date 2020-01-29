CNO Financial Group to Hold Investor Conference on Wednesday, February 26

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that it will hold an investor conference in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET). Presenters will include members of CNO's senior management team.

The conference and accompanying presentation materials will include information relating to the business, operations, and financial performance of CNO.

Due to security at the New York Stock Exchange, investors and research analysts interested in attending the Investor Day must pre-register by contacting CNO Investor Relations by email at ir@CNOinc.com or by telephone at (317) 817-2893. Please RSVP no later than February 5th.

A live audio webcast of the conference, along with the presentation materials, can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary software.

