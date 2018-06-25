CNO Financial Names Dana Allen Vice President of Product Marketing

CARMEL, Ind., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the promotion of Dana Allen to vice president of product marketing.

Allen has served as senior director, executive projects since May 2016. In her new role, Allen will be responsible for marketing intelligence, new product development, product marketing, implementation and support. In addition, she will negotiate, establish and execute strategic partnership agreements. Allen will report directly to Gerardo Monroy, chief marketing officer of CNO Financial.

"Dana has been a strong member of the CNO team for the last decade," said Monroy. "Her extensive business experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in accelerating our ability to pursue new products opportunities to drive sales growth. I am confident that Dana will continue to help us achieve exceptional results."

Allen joined CNO in 2008 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility including director of operational risk management. Prior to joining CNO, Allen worked in the assurance and advisory business services practice of Ernst & Young, LLP. Allen is a graduate of Marian University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance subsidiaries – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

