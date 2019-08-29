CNO Financial Names Karen DeToro Chief Actuary

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today named Karen DeToro as chief actuary. DeToro will report directly to Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer of CNO, and will join the company's Executive Leadership Group. The appointment is effective September 30, 2019.

Karen DeToro

"Karen is an accomplished insurance industry leader who brings more than 25 years of actuarial, finance and product management experience to CNO," said Bhojwani. "As CNO continues to execute against our strategic priorities to grow the franchise profitably and launch new products and services, Karen will bring significant technical expertise and consumer-focused product experience to our management team. I am confident her leadership will play an important role in our continued success."

DeToro joins CNO from New York Life where she has held executive leadership positions in finance operations, product development, underwriting, strategy, and governance, including serving as vice president and chief actuary of New York Life Direct. She previously was a principal at Deloitte Consulting and served as practice leader for its Insurance ERM and Actuarial Transformation group. DeToro has also held actuarial roles at both Allstate Financial and Ernst & Young.

DeToro earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and English literature from Butler University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance, managerial economics, strategy, and organizational behavior from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company, and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

