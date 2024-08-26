CNO Financial Group to Present at the 2024 KBW Insurance Conference on September 5

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) announced today that Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2024 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, at 9:50 a.m. EST, at the St. Regis New York.

A live video webcast of the session will be available on the investor relations page of the CNO Financial Group's website at https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw109/cno/1588928.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $36 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,800 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

