CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National

CARMEL, Ind., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Michael Milos to vice president of sales and distribution strategy at its Washington National business segment. Milos will be responsible for overseeing sales strategy and execution for Washington National.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Washington National," said Mike Heard, president of Washington National. "He brings a wealth of senior sales leadership experience and an impressive industry track record to this role, and we look forward to his contributions to the organization."

Milos is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in insurance sales. Most recently, he served as head of sales, North America at MetLife Worldwide Benefits, where he was responsible for all sales and distribution activities within the U.S. and Canada. Prior to that, Milos held a variety of senior sales leadership roles at MetLife, Cigna and other major insurance carriers. He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, London with a Bachelor of Science degree in statistics. He also holds the designations Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance subsidiaries – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

