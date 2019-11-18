CNOOC Limited Announces Appointment of Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883,NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) today announced Mr. Wang Dongjin, an existing Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 18 November 2019. Mr. Wang no longer serves as Vice Chairman of the Board with effect from 18 November 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to offer Mr. Wang its sincere congratulations on his appointment as the Chairman of the Company.

Wang Dongjin

Born in 1962, Mr. Wang is a professor-level senior engineer and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Drilling from Development Department of China University of Petroleum and a Doctor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering Management from China University of Petroleum-Beijing in 2012. From July 1995 to December 1997, he was appointed as Deputy Director-General of Jiangsu Petroleum Exploration Bureau. From December 1997 to October 2002, he was appointed as Vice President of China National Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Corporation ("CNODC"). From December 2000 to October 2002, he also served as President of CNPC International (Kazakhstan) Ltd. and President of AktobeMunai Gas Corp. From October 2002 to September 2008, he served as President of CNODC. From January 2004 to September 2008, he was appointed as Assistant President of China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC") and Vice Chairman of CNODC. From September 2008 to March 2018, he served as Vice President of CNPC. From May 2011 to May 2014, he was concurrently appointed as Director of PetroChina Company Limited ("PetroChina"). From July 2013 to March 2018, he was concurrently appointed as President of PetroChina. From May 2014 to March 2018, he served as Vice Chairman of PetroChina. In March 2018, Mr. Wang was appointed as a Director of CNOOC. In October 2018, Mr. Wang was appointed as President of CNOOC. In October 2019, Mr. Wang was appointed as Chairman of CNOOC. On 27 April 2018, Mr. Wang was appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Wang has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Company with effect from 5 December 2018. Mr. Wang has been appointed as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 18 November 2019.

