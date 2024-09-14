CNOOC Limited Successfully Withstands Super Typhoon "Yagi"

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces today that thanks to the Company's continuous focus on safety and environmental protection performance, as well as its mature typhoon response measures, the super typhoon "Yagi" did not cause any casualty or oil spill.

Typhoon "Yagi" affected the eastern and western areas of the South China Sea. Prior to the typhoon's arrival, the Company had activated its typhoon emergency plan. Staff working on offshore platforms were promptly evacuated. A total of 289 helicopters and 51 vessels were mobilized to safely evacuate over 8,600 offshore workers in advance, effectively ensuring their health and safety. At the same time, the Company activated the typhoon mode at the offshore platforms where applicable so that the operations could be remotely controlled during typhoons, to maintain the production of the oilfields and reduce production losses.

Upon the landing of typhoon "Yagi", strong wind of level 17 and above was observed in certain operating areas. The Company's offshore facilities overall withstood the test of the super typhoon, with no reported casualties or significant property damage.

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO and President of the Company, said, "CNOOC Limited adheres to the core values of 'Safety First, Environmental Paramount, People-oriented, and Equipment Intact'. The safety of our staff has always been our top priority. We have successfully withstood the super typhoon 'Yagi'. Currently, the staff are returning to work in an orderly manner and restarting the production of oil and gas fields. We will resume normal production as soon as possible, and optimize our production plans, so that we can meet our annual production target."

— End —

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

*** *** *** ***

This press release includes forward looking information, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, the Company's price forecast, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Cui Liu

Media & Public Relations

CNOOC Limited

Tel: +86-10-8452-6641

Fax: +86-10-8452-1441

E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Bunny Lee

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Tel: +852 3150 6707

Fax: +852 3150 6728

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE CNOOC Limited