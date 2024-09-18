CNOOC Limited Successfully Withstands Typhoon "Bebinca"

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces today that thanks to its mature typhoon response measures, the Typhoon "Bebinca" did not have an impact on the Company.

Recently, Typhoon "Bebinca" crossed the East China Sea, becoming the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai since 1949. Adhering to its core values of health, safety and environmental protection (HSE), namley "Safety First, Environmental Paramount, People-oriented, and Equipment Intact", CNOOC Limited work together with all the support personnel to promptly evacuate staffs working on offshore platform before the typhoon's arrival to ensure their health and safety.

The "Typhoon Production" model of CNOOC Limited has once again withstood the challenge. During the passing of Typhoon "Bebinca", through its onshore control under typhoon mode, the Company implemented remote control production of offshore platforms to ensure continuous and stable production during the typhoon. Upon the landing of the typhoon, the Company promptly initiated recovery efforts to ensure the steady operation and production of offshore oil and gas fields.

