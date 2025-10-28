CNP Assicura Selects Ivalua and PwC Italy to Transform its Procurement Function

The partnership will enable CNP Assicura to modernize procurement processes while ensuring full compliance with an evolving regulatory framework.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that CNP Assicura, one of Italy's leading insurance companies, has selected Ivalua in collaboration with PwC Italy to digitalize and optimize its procurement operations.

CNP Assicura is part of the CNP Assurances group and offers protection, savings, and investment insurance products in the Italian market.

The company was seeking a scalable and secure platform to digitalize procurement operations, strengthen governance, boost efficiency, and ensure full compliance with regulations such as the European DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act).

Following a thorough evaluation, CNP Assicura chose Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution . Ivalua's native support for DORA compliance requirements, including robust data segregation, auditability, and secure access management, was a key factor in the selection process.

By adopting Ivalua, CNP Assicura will enhance supplier risk and performance management through workflows designed for regulatory compliance. It will also benefit from advanced sourcing and negotiation capabilities that ensure transparency and rigor in audit and control processes, enabling a structured and efficient procurement approach.

"Thanks to Ivalua's experience in financial services and the robustness of its platform, we can successfully tackle our operational challenges and ensure compliance with increasingly stringent regulatory standards," said Dario Luna, Head of Procurement at CNP Assicura. "The collaboration with Ivalua and PwC Italy marks a strategic milestone in our journey toward a fully digital, compliant, and efficient procurement model."

"Financial institutions need technology solutions that ensure not only regulatory compliance but also agility and adaptability to evolving requirements," said Andrea Cozzi, Country Sales Manager at Ivalua. "We are proud to support CNP Assicura in modernizing its procurement function, alongside the strategic consulting of PwC Italy."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk, and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Global Media Contact

Corporate Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua