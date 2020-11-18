CNS Middle East and RackWare Partner to offer Customers a Seamless Migration to Oracle Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its strategy to revolutionize the digitalization of Middle East markets, CNS, a trusted digital innovation and enterprise technology partner operating in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and broader Gulf region is amongst one of the first Oracle partners in the region to enable migration to Oracle's recently opened Dubai Cloud region. To augment this capability, CNS has partnered with RackWare to offer an added-value service to Oracle customers in the Gulf region that will help their seamless migration to Oracle Cloud.

RackWare is a leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Management and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). The RMM Cloud Management Platform enables cloud migration, image mobility, disaster recovery, backup, intelligent provisioning, auto-scaling, and cloud governance that harnesses the benefits of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Taking advantage of their superior market access in the region, CNS Middle East will execute the platform's implementation with their existing specialized local IT capabilities and expertise.

CNS defines how effectively ICT can be deployed and managed within every industry vertical they operate. By seeking out the most cutting-edge digital solutions to support the future of enterprise development, CNS delivers software and hardware that supports their clients' IT management while updating their portfolio with partner-products that adapt to the rapid challenges of the digital world – with cloud technology being high on the list of priorities.

"RackWare's overall support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enables enterprises a smooth, economical transition to the cloud," said Bryan Gobbett CEO, RackWare. "RackWare's continued support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and empowers customers to reap the benefits of RMM easily. We look forward to working closely with CNS, one of the region's major enterprise technology companies. This will allow us to leverage the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with deep local knowledge to enable clients to achieve their business goals."

As one of the top Tier 1 Oracle partners in the region, CNS can fully apply Oracle Cloud's technological advantages to their client's business needs. "Integrating RackWare capabilities into our portfolio of technology solutions will allow us to bridge the gap between customers' current cloud adoption and requirements with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, allowing us to improve and optimize our clients' complete infrastructure," said Hatem Hariri, Managing Director of CNS. "As a managed services provider, not only does this make our jobs easier, but our clients also get the same updated functions of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with the familiarity of their legacy solutions."

About RackWare

RackWare provides an intelligent, highly automated Hybrid Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments. It provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. Supporting a suite of services including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication, computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud machines—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates. RackWare customers realize a cost savings of 40 to 50 percent, reducing time and resources by 20:1 while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud. RackWare is a well-established private company supporting customers from the Fortune 500 and large public agencies worldwide. The company is based in Silicon Valley with Support and Development teams in Salt Lake City and Pune, India.

About CNS-ME

For over 30 years, CNS Middle East has been a pillar in the technology industry, successfully servicing distinguished, long-term partners with integrated solutions across the region. CNS provides all our customers' vertical needs and digital transformations, covering three main pillars of the IT industry: Enterprise Digitalization & Automation, Banking & Financial Service Insurance Technologies (BFSI), and Managed IT Services. More at www.cns-me.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

