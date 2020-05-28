CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with MD Anderson for Potential Cancer Treatment Technologies

HOUSTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, announces it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center relating to potential cancer treatment technologies, including WP1244, a novel DNA binding agent that is up to 500-times more potent than the clinically used chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

Waldemar Priebe, M.D., Professor of Medicinal Chemistry in the Department of Experimental Therapeutics at MD Anderson, will serve as Principal Investigator for the research project. Dr. Priebe is the founder of CNS. This relationship is managed in accordance with MD Anderson's conflict of interest policies.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with researchers at MD Anderson to accelerate development of a novel class of antitumor agents represented by the lead compound WP1244. Most importantly, it is able to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, thus able to kill cancer cells located in the brain. WP1244 has shown potency in killing tumor cells and in vivo activity in relevant orthotopic brain tumor model and demonstration of agent's therapeutic potential and its potentially novel mechanism of action are highly promising," said John M. Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS. "Dr. Priebe and his colleagues will be performing research focused on studying in detail WP1244 and this class of agents as well as on developing other unique novel technologies allowing to target CNS malignancies. We are excited by the possibility to advance new technologies such as WP1244 toward human clinical studies in patients with primary or metastatic brain cancers."

About WP1244

WP1244 is an anticancer drug candidate representing novel class of DNA binding agents with unique biological properties. Currently in preclinical studies, WP1244 is exceedingly potent with in vitro IC50 values in the subnanomolar range. A previous animal study confirmed the presence of WP1244 in murine brain tissue, thereby demonstrating its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. WP1244 was designed, synthesized and patented at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center utilizing a "modular" drug design strategy, which combines intercalation and groove-binding modes into molecules with the requisite chirality and binding-site size to impart meaningful selectivity.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 trial with Berubicin in GBM which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial, 44% of patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of February 20, 2020. In the second half of 2020, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500-times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

