CNS Summit 2019 Announces Full Agenda for the Most Impactful Event of the Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNS Summit, a community passionate about shaping the future of the life sciences with a focus on collaboration, innovation and technology, today announced the agenda for their 10th anniversary Summit. The agenda is now available online and features the top leaders from the FDA, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, technology and other companies driving change in the life science ecosystem.

The CNS Summit 2019 agenda includes Amy Abernethy, FDA Deputy Commissioner, Jessica Mega, CMO, Verily, Mona Siddiqui, the CDO of Health & Human Services (HHS), Antony Loebel, CEO, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Sharon Mates, CEO, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Corey McCann, CEO, Pear Therapeutics, and George Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO, COMPASS Pathways, among many, many other CEOs and leaders.

Amir Kalali, Chief Curator and Program Chair commented, "We are delighted to celebrate our 10th Anniversary with such an impactful line-up of speakers. But it's the community that really makes the CNS Summit extraordinary. The format of the CNS Summit offers participants a unique opportunity to collaborate with these visionary leaders and many others that make up this community."

Founded by R&D leaders, the CNS Summit is a community working collaboratively to shape the future of the life sciences. Celebrating the 10th Anniversary this year, CNS Summit 2019 is taking place Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2019 at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.cnssummit.org.

