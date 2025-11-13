CNS Summit 2025 Honors Robert Langer with Leadership Award for Transformative Impact in Life Sciences Innovation

CNS Summit

Nov 13, 2025, 08:33 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership Council of CNS Summit (Collaborating for Novel Solutions) is proud to announce that Robert S. Langer, Institute Professor at MIT, has been selected as recipient of the 2025 CNS Summit Leadership Award in recognition of his enduring contributions to biotechnology, drug development and translational research.

Dr. Langer is one of the most influential figures in biotechnology. His pioneering work has led to many breakthroughs in treatments for patients, and the creation of more than 40 biotechnology companies. Recipient of both the U.S. National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, Dr. Langer's contributions continue to shape the future of medicine and science.

"It is an absolute honour to acknowledge the broad, peerless impact of Dr. Langer's work across so many areas of medicine. The leaders at CNS Summit have always been inspired by his example in a spirit of humility and service," said Dr. Amir Kalali, Chairman & Chief Curator at CNS Summit.

On receiving the award, Dr. Langer commented, "I am just so proud and honored to receive this wonderful award."

About CNS Summit

CNS Summit was founded in 2010 by life-sciences leaders with a mission to foster collaboration, innovation and technology across the life sciences.

