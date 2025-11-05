CNS Summit releases annual Digital Innovation Index

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNS Summit Digital Innovation Index, created in partnership with IDEA Pharma, a division of SAI Med Partners, was unveiled during the CNS Summit annual meeting on November 4. The Index continues to assess and rank biopharma companies' progress in digital innovation across three key dimensions:

Technology advancement

Clinical trial optimization

Collaborative innovation

This year's analysis placed particular emphasis on how companies are integrating AI-driven research.

Roche claimed first place again in this year's rankings, holding the top spot from 2024. This reflects sustained leadership rather than a single-year surge—an index pattern consistent with platform-based digital capability rather than isolated wins. Roche has turned algorithms into an infrastructure that benefits patients and partnerships.

In 2025, other top-ranking firms in the index, including AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Bayer, focused on strategic collaborations, digital innovation, and global growth.

CNS Summit's Chairman and Chief Curator, Dr. Amir Kalali, said, "CNS Summit has always fostered and recognized digital and R&D innovation. We are pleased to continue to support this independent effort to benchmark the performance of life science companies."

IDEA Pharma's CEO, Mike Rea added, "A decade since it first launched, the CNS Summit Digital Innovation Index continues to uncover the industry's key trends and successful applications of digital innovation. This past year marks a real shift in digital innovation in biopharma – from the familiar promise of progress to actual change reshaping how the industry delivers wins for patients. Digital is no longer a bolt on or a one-off pilot, it is truly embedded in all aspects of businesses, from discovery to delivery. In particular this year we see generative AI behind discovery like never before, AI workflows that strip out the inefficiencies in clinical timelines, medicines paired with prescription-grade software to stretch their reach, and remote monitoring at scale that's turning decentralized trials from 'nice-to-have' into the default. The industry has woken up to what is possible, and we look forward to seeing the long-lasting dividends true integration of digital innovation pays and its impact on patient lives."

For more details and the full 2025 rankings, visit cnssummit.org/innovation-index.

