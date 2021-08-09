CNSI to Deliver Next Generation Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Built on AWS, Improving the Health and Wellness of Medicaid Beneficiaries and their Families

CNSI's new MMIS platform will help states accelerate the deployment of MMIS products and solutions. Cloud-native products and solutions offer security and scalability enabling states to quickly adapt to emerging trends, legislation, and regulatory requirements. The new CNSI services will also allow more robust data integration and analytics to provide real-time insights on whole person health, reduce operational costs, and improve health outcomes. CNSI will be sharing additional updates and details over the next several months.

"CNSI's mission is to help our clients improve the health and well-being of individuals and families through innovative and transformative technology-enabled solutions," said Harish Nanda, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), CNSI. "This relationship with AWS allows us to leapfrog current technology constraints and provide our clients with solutions that could rapidly transform Medicaid administration, benefitting not only our clients, but also the people they serve."

"CNSI was the first AWS Partner to bring a core MMIS system to the cloud in Washington state," said Casey Burns, AWS Health and Human Services Leader. "We are excited to support this important work with CNSI to build technologies for Medicaid agencies that leverage the advantages of cloud technology to drive improved outcomes for Medicaid beneficiaries and programs."

To learn more about how CNSI and AWS are adapting technology and best practices from across other industries to public healthcare, attend our industry session at MESC on August 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT in Boston.

