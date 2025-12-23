CNT Foundations Announces New Financing Options to Help South Carolina Homeowners Afford Foundation Repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNT Foundations, one of the Southeast's leading foundation repair and crawl space contractors , has announced the launch of new financing options to make essential foundation repairs and home improvements more accessible for South Carolina homeowners. This initiative aims to remove financial barriers for homeowners facing foundation damage, settlement issues, moisture problems, or structural instability.

With many homeowners delaying critical repairs due to cost concerns, CNT Foundations ' new financing plans provide flexible payment options with low monthly installments and faster approvals. They are designed to help homeowners address smaller issues in a timely manner before they turn into bigger problems and affect their property value.

"Too many homeowners put off foundation repairs simply because they can't afford the solutions," said Travis Bedson, owner and founder of CNT Foundations. "We've seen firsthand how delaying these fixes can make the situation worse. Our new financing options give families a chance to act quickly and safeguard their homes without the stress of paying the full amount up front. At the end of the day, we are here to support the South Carolina community in whatever way we can."

CNT Foundations' new financing program is available immediately for South Carolina homeowners and can be applied to a range of services, including foundation repair , crawl space services , concrete leveling , basement repair, and waterproofing . Homeowners can schedule a free consultation to explore the best solution for their home.

