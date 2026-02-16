CNT Foundations Celebrates 10,000 Successful Foundation Repairs Across South Carolina

News provided by

CNT Foundations

Feb 16, 2026, 08:36 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNT Foundations, an expert foundation repair company in South Carolina, is proud to announce a major accomplishment of 10,000 successful projects.

Having supported the community for over 25 years, the company has gained a reputation for reliable services and high-quality work. Over the years, CNT Foundations has addressed every foundation issue, from minor cracks to major structural damage. With each project, they have harnessed their deep knowledge in handling unique foundation challenges faced by South Carolina homeowners.

"Completing 10,000 successful foundation repairs is an incredible feat for us. Knowing that we have helped thousands of families in our community safeguard their homes gives us huge relief and fuels us to help even more families in the coming years," said the company's founder, Travis Bedson. CNT Foundations' success comes from their experience, personalized approach, and the use of high-quality repair materials and methods. As the company continues to help more homeowners across South Carolina, their priority remains to take every project with the highest level of integrity and work ethic.

(https://yourfoundationexperts.com/)

Media Contact

SOURCE CNT Foundations

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CNT Foundations Announces New Financing Options to Help South Carolina Homeowners Afford Foundation Repairs

CNT Foundations, one of the Southeast's leading foundation repair and crawl space contractors, has announced the launch of new financing options to...

CNT Foundations Expands Service Footprint Across South Carolina, Bringing Peace of Mind to More Homeowners

CNT Foundations, a trusted, locally owned and operated foundation repair company, today announced the expansion of its service area to include...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics