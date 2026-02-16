CNT Foundations Celebrates 10,000 Successful Foundation Repairs Across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNT Foundations, an expert foundation repair company in South Carolina, is proud to announce a major accomplishment of 10,000 successful projects.

Having supported the community for over 25 years, the company has gained a reputation for reliable services and high-quality work. Over the years, CNT Foundations has addressed every foundation issue, from minor cracks to major structural damage. With each project, they have harnessed their deep knowledge in handling unique foundation challenges faced by South Carolina homeowners.

"Completing 10,000 successful foundation repairs is an incredible feat for us. Knowing that we have helped thousands of families in our community safeguard their homes gives us huge relief and fuels us to help even more families in the coming years," said the company's founder, Travis Bedson. CNT Foundations' success comes from their experience, personalized approach, and the use of high-quality repair materials and methods. As the company continues to help more homeowners across South Carolina, their priority remains to take every project with the highest level of integrity and work ethic.

(https://yourfoundationexperts.com/)

Media Contact

SOURCE CNT Foundations