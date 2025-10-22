Co-Diagnostics Executive Leadership Team to Attend Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Conference attendance follows recent MOU announcement for a joint venture with a regional manufacturing and distribution company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that members of the Company's executive leadership team will be in attendance and host a booth at Global Health Exhibition 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center on October 27-30 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Representing the Company will be Co-Dx Chairman of the Board and CEO Dwight Egan, as well as the Company's President, Richard Abbott, Chief Commercialization and Strategy Officer Seth Egan, other department heads and critical staff, and Eugene Durenard from the Co-Diagnostics Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Exhibition brings together global leaders across public and private sectors, driving conversations around the future of healthcare innovation, investment and impact. This year, the Exhibition is expected to host over 160,000 healthcare professionals, and thousands of brands and investors representing countries across the Middle East and around the world.

On September 16, the Company announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) exploring a joint venture with a regional manufacturing and distribution company in the KSA. The joint venture would be anticipated to establish the development, manufacture, and sale of Co-Dx intellectual property throughout the Middle East and North Africa, including the Company's upcoming Co-Dx™ PCR point-of-care platform*. In addition to other Co-Dx infectious disease PCR products, Booth #H3.L17 will showcase this new platform to the sizable international audience of attendees.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

