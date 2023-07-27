Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Co-Diagnostics

27 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today it will release its second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.  Management on the call will include Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Brown, Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations.

The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 844-481-2661 (domestic) or 412-317-0652 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™* platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

