Co-Diagnostics to Showcase PCR Platform at World Health Expo Labs Dubai

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it will participate in an exhibition at the upcoming World Health Expo Labs Dubai ("WHX Labs"), taking place February 10–13, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

World Health Expo Labs Dubai, formerly Medlab Middle East, is a multi-day international exhibition that convenes laboratory professionals, healthcare leaders, diagnostics developers, and technology providers from around the world to address advancements and emerging needs in medical laboratory science.

World Health Expo Labs Dubai

Date: February 10–13, 2026

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre – Dubai, UAE

Booth #: S17.C79

The Company's participation follows the formation of its recently announced joint venture, CoMira Diagnostics, with Arabian Eagle Manufacturing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CoMira Diagnostics was formed to localize manufacturing and distribution of Co-Diagnostics' technologies and intellectual property across Saudi Arabia and 18 additional countries in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA"). The event provides an opportunity for the Company to engage with regional stakeholders and support its strategy to expand access to high-quality molecular diagnostics throughout the region, including the Company's upcoming Co-Dx™ PCR platform*, currently in clinical studies in the United States.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company's products can visit Co-Dx and CoMira representatives at the World Trade Center Utah booth. World Trade Center Utah is a member of the World Trade Centers Association founded in 2006 with the goal of helping Utah companies increase revenue and create jobs by expanding international sales, attracting foreign investment, and facilitating international partnerships.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, all associated tests and licensed applications of the technology) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics